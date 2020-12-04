New partnership adds support to schools during pandemic

Hickory Public and Newton-Conover City Schools are on the list of participants to benefit from the NC Education Corps partnership.
The partnership is between the North Carolina State Board of Education, the Office of the Governor, local school systems and the N.C. Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, according to a news release.
Education Corps members will be hired in December to work with school districts January through June tutoring students, providing technology navigation, assisting counselors, coordinating volunteers and more. Education Corps members will receive ongoing training and support and earn a living wage as compensation.
“The North Carolina Education Corps will provide immediate relief and ongoing support to students in need. We’re so grateful for everyone involved,” said Eric Davis, Chair of the North Carolina State Board of Education.
School systems that have initially signed up to participate in the program include Ashe County Schools, Camden County Schools, Clinton City Schools, Cumberland County Schools, Durham Public Schools, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Halifax County Schools, Hickory Public Schools, Jones County Public Schools, Lexington City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools, Perquimans County Schools, Person County Schools, Pitt County Schools, Stanly County Schools, Vance County Schools, Wake County Public Schools, and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
"We are sincerely appreciative of this resourceful service to help our students," said HPS Superintendent Robbie Adell. "As part of this initial cohort with the North Carolina Education Corps, we are excited to add dedicated new hires to the HPS team. The new team members will provide direct support to our district programs and ultimately enhance the education for our students."
Compensation for Education Corps members will be provided by local school systems, which can utilize funding provided to them from North Carolina’s share of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, a part of the federal CARES Act, according to the release.
"We are excited to take part in this groundbreaking initiative. Unique circumstances call for unique measures," said Aron Gabriel, superintendent for Newton-Conover City Schools. "N-CCS' acceptance into this initial cohort will allow us to access the marketing and recruiting expertise of NC Ed Corps. Our goal would be to add part-time staff who have always wanted to work with students but didn't have the necessary credentials or couldn't make a full-time commitment."
The NC Education Corps is searching for its inaugural class of members now. To learn more about the project and apply to serve, visit www.nceducationcorps.org. The priority deadline for the final application is Monday, Dec. 7.
