New partnership adds support to schools during pandemic

"We are sincerely appreciative of this resourceful service to help our students," said HPS Superintendent Robbie Adell. "As part of this initial cohort with the North Carolina Education Corps, we are excited to add dedicated new hires to the HPS team. The new team members will provide direct support to our district programs and ultimately enhance the education for our students."

Compensation for Education Corps members will be provided by local school systems, which can utilize funding provided to them from North Carolina’s share of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, a part of the federal CARES Act, according to the release.

"We are excited to take part in this groundbreaking initiative. Unique circumstances call for unique measures," said Aron Gabriel, superintendent for Newton-Conover City Schools. "N-CCS' acceptance into this initial cohort will allow us to access the marketing and recruiting expertise of NC Ed Corps. Our goal would be to add part-time staff who have always wanted to work with students but didn't have the necessary credentials or couldn't make a full-time commitment."

The NC Education Corps is searching for its inaugural class of members now. To learn more about the project and apply to serve, visit www.nceducationcorps.org. The priority deadline for the final application is Monday, Dec. 7.