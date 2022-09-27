New panic button app approved for Catawba County Schools

Teachers and staff in Catawba County Schools will have access to a safety app which will make it easier to contact emergency services.

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education approved a contract for the Rave Panic Button app made by Rave Mobile Safety during a meeting on Monday.

The district does not have an anticipated timeline for when the app will be rolled out to employees, Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan said.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Daniel Moore said the app will allow every employee to quickly, efficiently and effectively get help in their school during emergency situations.

According to Rave Mobile Safety, the app provides one-push activation for any type of emergency. The app gives staff members the ability to communicate directly with 911, first responders, fire departments, law enforcement, emergency medical services and other school staff members.

The Rave Panic Button app will cost a total of $35,600 for the annual license fee and a one-time setup fee.

Currently each school has five stationary panic buttons located in various parts of the buildings, Moore said.

“(The stationary panic buttons) are standard, but we feel like we need to give more access to more employees,” Moore said. “This is a good product. Many states are using this product.”

School board member Jeff Taylor asked if the Rave Panic Button app is the same system used by Lenoir-Rhyne University. Moore said it is. Burke County also uses it for their emergency management, Moore said.

“Having been a part of the educational community on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus,” Taylor said. “(The Rave Panic Button app) is a really good system to quickly alert everybody when anything untoward happens.”