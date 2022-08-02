New Maiden Elementary expected to cost nearly $29.3 million

A nearly $29.3 million construction bid for the new Maiden Elementary School was unanimously approved by the Catawba County Schools Board of Education during a special meeting on Monday.

The next step for district leaders is to ask for nearly $12.5 million more from the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, Assistant Superintendent Daniel Moore said at the meeting. The county previously promised $19.5 million for the project.

If approved, construction is expected to start in the fall of 2022. Moore said it typically takes 18 to 24 months to complete a school of the planned size.

"I'm glad it's happening," school board member Donna Lutz-Carpenter said.

The new building will be located on the same property as the current school building. Once construction is complete, classes will be moved to the new building and the old building will be demolished, Moore said.

Moore and Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover will meet with a subcommittee of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 8, and then the district's request will go to the full board of commissioners on Aug. 15.

In 2020, the project was estimated to cost around $20 million. In 2021, the district received $19.5 million from the Catawba County government.

The district applied for a need-based grant through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to cover the additional cost, but the grant was denied. By that time, the original construction bids received in December 2021 were outdated, which forced the district to have its plans redrawn and rebid in May.

The new school could have about 32 classrooms for pre-K through sixth-grade classes, according to a space profile provided by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, which makes recommendations for new schools. The recommended capacity would be 627 students in the building, which has 93,128 square feet of floor space. The space profile can be modified as needed, Moore said via email.