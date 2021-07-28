New Hickory Public Schools superintendent takes oath of office

During the meeting of the Hickory Public Schools (HPS) Board of Education on Monday evening, Judge Burford A. Cherry administered the oath of office to Bryan W. Taylor, the new HPS superintendent.

A native of Mount Airy, Taylor began his new duties leading Hickory Public Schools on July 19. With a diverse and significant background in education for nearly three decades, Taylor previously served in many capacities, including superintendent, assistant superintendent, student success coach, special education teacher, principal of Mount Airy Middle School, director of special education, federal programs, and student services, executive director of human resources and operations, and as adjunct professor in the doctoral program at Gardner-Webb University.

“I am excited to begin my tenure as superintendent of Hickory Public Schools. My first week has been very busy but productive,” Taylor said. “I look forward to meeting everyone and partnering with all our stakeholders as we work to make Hickory Public Schools the best public school district in North Carolina.”