New communications system OK'd; new bids coming in for Maiden Elementary construction

Catawba County Schools will be getting a new walkie-talkie system with a price tag of nearly $151,000.

The two-way radio system is digital. It will allow staff members to communicate directly throughout each school, as well as connect schools to the district administrative office, Catawba County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Daniel Moore said during a school board meeting Monday night.

Moore said schools that currently have digital walkie-talkies will need an upgrade to make the devices compatible with the new system and schools with analog walkie-talkies will need completely new devices.

The district is looking into the possibility of connecting the system to law enforcement and other emergency services.

The board voted unanimously to approve the upgrade.

Maiden Elementary School update

Moore said the district has received two bids so far for the Maiden Elementary School construction project and is hoping to receive a third bid soon. The school board voted to have a special called meeting on Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. to vote on the bids.

Once the bids have been approved, Superintendent Matt Stover and Moore will go to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners to request additional funds for the project. Moore said if their request is submitted by Aug. 2, a subcommittee will meet with him and Stover on Aug. 8, then the request will go to the commissioners on Aug. 15.

“The reason for the timeliness of that is to keep those bids within that 30-day window,” Moore said.

In 2020, the project was estimated to cost around $20 million. In 2021, the district received $19.5 million from the Catawba County government. The lowest bid for construction received in December 2021 was $26.3 million.

The district applied for a need-based grant through the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to cover the additional cost. The grant was denied. By that time, the construction bids were outdated, which sent the district back to square one.

In May, the plans for Maiden Elementary School were redrawn and rebid.

The district plans to begin the construction project in the summer of 2024, two years later than anticipated, Moore said at a May school board meeting.