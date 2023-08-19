HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Griffin announced the appointment of Jeffrey King as the assistant principal of Grandview Middle School. The school board confirmed the position at Monday evening’s board of education meeting.

King has 25 years of educational experience, most recently serving as the district’s Exceptional Children Lead Program Specialist for the past five years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences/special education from Western Carolina and a master’s in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“I look forward to working with the people I already know, learning from Principal Jennifer Greene, and continuing my educational journey,” King said about joining the Grandview Middle School team.

King’s annual salary is $72,833.

Assistant principals joining Hickory Public Schools from outside of Hickory Public Schools:

Sarah Drum, assistant principal at Jenkins and Oakwood Elementary, effective date to be determined. Annual salary is $56,495.

Jedidiah Gist-Anderson, assistant principal at Hickory High School, effective date to be determined. Annual salary is $75,242.

Cyrus Henson, assistant principal at Hickory High School, effective Sept. 1, 2023. Annual salary is $55,229.