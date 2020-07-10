New archway commemorates undefeated Ridgeview football team.

An archway honoring the undefeated 1964 Ridgeview Panthers football team has been erected at the entrance of the field where the team once played.

The team was known as The Untouchables because no team scored against them during the season.

Ridgeview High School closed in 1966, but to this day the school’s football team holds the state record for most consecutive shutouts. The record was achieved between 1964 and 1965.

Former team members Xenephone Lutz, Larry Williams, Tillis Rendelman, Hampton Davis and Douglas Bumgarner came out to see the archway and gate Thursday morning.

The players expressed appreciation for the memorial and for those who helped put it together. “I never even imagined this happening,” Lutz said. “It’s just beautiful; it’s wonderful. Well done, I think.”

The archway and new stone gate are the first pieces in a tribute to the team and school. Artist Adele James McCarty will be painting murals on the two outside facing walls.

One of the murals will commemorate the team. The other will honor the school. One of those walls already has the names of the team’s players engraved in the brick.

The United Arts Council of Catawba County received a $50,000 grant for the project in 2019. Arts Council Executive Director Kathy Greathouse said the goal is to have the artwork complete by fall.

