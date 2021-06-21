Nearly 4,000 students in summer school across Catawba County

The number of students attending summer school in the Catawba County Schools system jumped from less than 500 in 2019 to approximately 3,000 this year.

Catawba is one of three systems in the county.

Out of the 15,500 students enrolled in Catawba County Schools, about 3,000 are attending summer school this year. Summer school was not offered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The increased number of students participating in summer school this summer is due to the pandemic,” said Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover. “Although our virtual instruction was well-created by our teaching staff, it is difficult for teachers, parents and students to engage in strictly online learning.”

The majority of students in summer school are from elementary schools. There are approximately 1,600 elementary, 720 middle, and 680 high school students enrolled in summer school in the district.

In comparison, the numbers were noticeably lower in 2019. Among the 450 students enrolled in summer school in 2019, 275 were elementary students, 175 were high school students, and there were no middle school students attending summer instruction.