Nearly 4,000 students in summer school across Catawba County

The number of students attending summer school in the Catawba County Schools system jumped from less than 500 in 2019 to approximately 3,000 this year.
Catawba is one of three systems in the county.
Out of the 15,500 students enrolled in Catawba County Schools, about 3,000 are attending summer school this year. Summer school was not offered in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The increased number of students participating in summer school this summer is due to the pandemic,” said Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover. “Although our virtual instruction was well-created by our teaching staff, it is difficult for teachers, parents and students to engage in strictly online learning.”
The majority of students in summer school are from elementary schools. There are approximately 1,600 elementary, 720 middle, and 680 high school students enrolled in summer school in the district.
In comparison, the numbers were noticeably lower in 2019. Among the 450 students enrolled in summer school in 2019, 275 were elementary students, 175 were high school students, and there were no middle school students attending summer instruction.
“We have found that we have about 10% of students that learn well virtually, but the vast majority need to be in front of a teacher every day,” said Stover. “That is why teachers are so valuable to this county. Parents need to work, they have limited time, and the content has changed so much from the time we were in school, it is difficult for many parents and guardians to help struggling students trying to learn at home. We are thankful for how well remote learning went for our staff, parents and students; however, the reality is that many students struggled, especially in math.”
Out of the 4,089 enrolled PreK-12 students in Hickory Public Schools, 320 are participating in summer instruction this year.
In 2019, HPS handled summer school differently. “In summer of 2019, summer school as it exists now, did not exist then,” said Shawn Clemons, HPS director of accountability. She is also currently serving as the district’s interim superintendent.
Clemons explained that there were three options available to students. Those included end of grade (EOG) and end of course (EOC) remediation, a summer reading camp, and a credit recovery program for high school students.
About 150 students had EOG/EOC remediation, 200 participated in the reading camp, and 35 high school students chose to take credit recovery courses during the summer of 2019. This comes to a total of 385 students, which is higher than the 2021 summer school attendance.
A possible reason for this may be due to overlap between the three choices Hickory Public Schools offered for 2019 summer instruction. “It is possible some grade 3 students may have received remediation for math, were re-administered the math EOG, and then attended Reading Camp to work on grade-level proficiency in reading,” Clemons said.
Newton-Conover City Schools has 584 students who are participating in summer school this year. The total enrollment for the district is 2,907 students.
In 2019, the district had 148 students participate in summer school in grades 1-3. Newton-Conover City Schools Public Information Officer John Robinson said he did not have access to the number of high school students who participated in credit recovery courses in 2019. The total number of Newton-Conover students in summer school in 2019 was not provided.
To some extent, the increase in summer school attendance is due to the Summer Learning Choice for N.C. Families law. It was signed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in early April.
The law requires school districts to provide a learning recovery and enrichment program this summer. This is in response to learning losses and negative impacts students experienced during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the law, districts are directed to deliver instruction for at least 150 hours or 30 days outside of the instructional school calendar. Although districts cannot force students to attend school during the summer, the law states that districts should encourage at-risk students to participate.
K-3 students will receive instruction on reading and math along with science instruction for third-graders. These students will also participate in each district’s reading camp. Students in fourth through eighth grade will receive reading, math and science instruction.
High school students will have access to online credit recovery courses necessary to meet promotion and graduation requirements. All K-12 students will also receive one enrichment activity such as physical education, transportation, breakfast and lunch during summer instruction.
Each school district in Catawba County has set aside four days a week for five to six weeks during the months of June and July for summer school. Each district reported that they had enough teachers willing to help with summer instruction.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.