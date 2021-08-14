NC Governor urges masks in schools; will Newton-Conover and Catawba County revisit mask-optional vote?

Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools are being asked to reconsider the decision to make masks optional for students, teachers and staff.
Newton-Conover and Catawba County were two of the school boards in North Carolina to receive a letter from Gov. Roy Cooper urging the boards to mask up.
Since children under the age of 12 cannot get vaccinated and the percent of eligible children getting vaccinated is still low, Cooper and state health officials strongly recommend that school districts fully implement suggested state protocols, which include universal masking for public schools.
In the last two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled, according to the letter.
“In addition, we are seeing increasing rates of infection in children. While it is still unclear if the delta variant causes more severe illness in children than prior variants,” Cooper said in the letter, “we are seeing increasing hospitalizations for pediatric patients.”
The letter also urges school districts to encourage all faculty, staff and eligible students to get vaccinated.
Leslie Barnette, Catawba County Schools Board of Education chair, received the letter and said she forwarded it to the rest of the school board. The next school board meeting is Aug. 23. The topic of mask mandates is not officially on the agenda but could be added.
“We have asked our staff to review any new information with us,” Barnette said. “I would like to review all the data before making any decisions.”
Jeanne Jarrett, Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education member, had not seen the letter Friday morning. The next board meeting is Monday. She said she did not know if the board’s decision on mask mandates will be revisited. “We are always looking at the current data,” Jarrett said.
Hickory Public Schools is the only district in Catawba County whose board voted to have mandatory face coverings this school year.