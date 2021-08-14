NC Governor urges masks in schools; will Newton-Conover and Catawba County revisit mask-optional vote?

Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools are being asked to reconsider the decision to make masks optional for students, teachers and staff.

Newton-Conover and Catawba County were two of the school boards in North Carolina to receive a letter from Gov. Roy Cooper urging the boards to mask up.

Since children under the age of 12 cannot get vaccinated and the percent of eligible children getting vaccinated is still low, Cooper and state health officials strongly recommend that school districts fully implement suggested state protocols, which include universal masking for public schools.

In the last two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled, according to the letter.

“In addition, we are seeing increasing rates of infection in children. While it is still unclear if the delta variant causes more severe illness in children than prior variants,” Cooper said in the letter, “we are seeing increasing hospitalizations for pediatric patients.”

The letter also urges school districts to encourage all faculty, staff and eligible students to get vaccinated.