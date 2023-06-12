NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP announced the winners of its essay contest for students in Catawba County and Newton-Conover City schools. Students in grades seven through 12 were asked to write an essay using the prompt: “We’ve Survived COVID: What is Your Dream for the Future?”

On June 8, the branch’s Youth Council Director Lacolia Mungro presented checks to the top winners. Mungro praised the students for their dedication to writing and said, “Words have the power to inspire, and we do this annual essay competition because you inspire us.”

Mungro presented $100 checks to the four winners, all students from Challenger Early College High School. The four winners are graduating senior Ashley Hinostroza-Villacorta and three rising 10th-graders — Sage Fields, Sadie Miller, and Daniela Trejo-Rodriguez.