A bill that would allow the three school districts in Catawba County to set their own school calendars is working its way through the North Carolina General Assembly.

House Bill 115 passed the NC House by a vote of 111-2 on Wednesday. The bill would give several school districts in North Carolina, including the Hickory, Catawba County and Newton-Conover school systems, the ability to establish their own start and end dates for schools.

Under current law, the earliest a public school system can start classes is the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and the school year must end by the Friday nearest to June 11.

The bill to offer school calendar flexibility was sponsored by Catawba County Rep. Mitchell Setzer and also has the support of Rep. Jay Adams.

Adams also represents part of Catawba County.

The bill now heads to the Senate, and Sen. Dean Proctor, who represents Catawba and part of Caldwell County, says he supports it.

Proctor also said he favors an earlier start to the school year so schools have a chance to finish their exams prior to Christmas break.

He said he disagrees with tourism companies who oppose allowing the start time to change because of the way it would affect a student’s ability to work summer jobs.

“I think it’s important that we pass a calendar that helps the kids rather than helping tourism,” Proctor. “I think the kids come first.”