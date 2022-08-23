'My brain, my books, my choice;' speaker says campaign to ban books is a campaign of exclusion

Community members expressed their religious views and opinions about removing books from the libraries of Catawba County Schools during a school board meeting on Monday.

Five members of Catawba Freedom Readers group brought protest signs to the meeting that read, “My brain, my books, my choice,” and “Intellectual freedom for all students.” The group held up the signs as Carl Beardsworth and Flavia Dietrich spoke against banning books from schools.

“I believe that we should not be banning books,” Beardsworth said. “And adding religious influence into this area is a dangerous slippery slope.”

Beardsworth mentioned that Michelle Teague, the woman who challenged 24 books in March, is pursuing a seat on the Catawba County Schools Board of Education. He said he reached out to the lead pastor at the church Teague attends, since she listed Lakeview Baptist Church in her school board election filings.

“The response (from the lead pastor) was this, ‘Even though we share a concern for the community, we are diametrically opposite and we believe the only solution for our community and culture is the gospel of Christ and the church,’” Beardsworth said.

Beardsworth said religion should be kept out of the classroom.

Teague sat in the audience listening to each speaker, but did not address the board during public comments.

“I am here again to talk about the proposed book bans,” Dietrich said. “And yes I will continue to use the word ‘ban’ because when someone proposes to remove a book from the school or public libraries, or restrict its access, that is a ban.”

At a school board meeting in late July, Teague said her goal is not to ban books, but to ensure the books available to students are age-appropriate and not sexually explicit. When Teague challenged the books, she cited sexual content as her main issue with the majority of the books.

Nearly half of the books that Teague has challenged contain viewpoints and characters that represent different races and the LGBTQ community.

“In the name of protecting the young, what we have is a threat to their intellectual and psychological development,” Dietrich said. “And that danger is the greatest for the racially and gender diverse, who see their history, their experiences and even their existence being erased. The campaign to ban books is a campaign of exclusion.”

Pastor Gabe Herndon asked the school board to remove the books. He preaches at Refuge Fellowship in Conover. He said, as a born-again Christian, he believes sexual contact of any kind, outside of a marriage between a man and woman, is sinful.

Herndon said it would be unfair to born-again Christian students to be asked to read something that goes against their religious beliefs.

“In schools, I firmly believe it ought to be fair for everybody,” Herndon said, “And I hope that you'll make the decision to remove those books to where those kinds of conversations can be had more on a personal level between people in a different setting than a public school classroom.”

School board attorney Crystal Davis stressed that none of the challenged books are used as reading material in classes. The books are available for students to check out from libraries, she said.

Parents can review lesson plans and choose to not allow their child to be taught certain topics, Davis said. Parents can restrict access to library books, as well.

Before the end of the 2021-22 school year, the district’s Media and Technology Advisory Committee reviewed eight of the 24 challenged books. Three of the eight books were removed from middle school libraries.

Since board policy says the committee has 15 school days to review each challenged book, the committee took a break from reviewing during the summer. The committee will resume the book reviews once school is back in session.