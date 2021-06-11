Musical math teacher retires from Bunker Hill; he loved Gettin' Triggy Wit It

“I couldn’t believe that someone would remember something that I came up with. That was astounding, a mind-blowing experience,” Sigmon continued. “It made me realize that this isn’t just something goofy that I do in class. This, at least for some kids, is something special. And it’s been special for me, too.”

Although his song-writing began back in the 1990s, Sigmon’s more recent students loved the songs just as much. At the 2021 commencement ceremony, one of his former students asked to hear one of his songs one more time before walking onto the football field for graduation.

“I queued up the one I thought they would know best, and I don’t know if half of them were rolling their eyes or half of them were excited to hear the song again, but we did it and I told them, ‘Just always remember: there’s always one more song,’” smiled Sigmon.

Sigmon practiced what he preached by performing one last farewell song at his retirement celebration. The song was performed to the tune of “American Pie” by Don McLean. It commemorated his time at the school, and included the line, “Bye, bye, dear old Bunker Hill High.”