Middle, high schools now have more in-person options

Legislation calling for more in-person learning for grades 6-12 in North Carolina public schools has been signed by the governor, but parents and students of Catawba County's three school systems should not expect significant changes when school resumes Monday morning.
Newton-Conover City Schools Public Information Officer John Robinson said leaders have not discussed the possibility of transitioning back to in-person learning for grades 6-12. Beverly Snowden, director of communications with Hickory Public Schools, said the board of education will need to discuss and decide how much in-person learning is currently feasible for grades 6-12. Leaders with Catawba County Schools did not respond to emails regarding their plans.
Currently, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools K-5 students attend in-person instruction four days a week with one virtual day. Middle school and high school students in each system attend in-person classes two days a week and do virtual learning for the remainder of the week.
Under Senate Bill 220, all public school systems will amend the remainder of the 2020-21 school calendar to include the legislation’s requirements for in-person learning.
Reopening requirements include:
- Schools will provide grades kindergarten through five with in-person instruction under Plan A.
- For grades 6-12, local boards of education can choose between Plan A and Plan B to provide in-person instruction.
- If Plan A is chosen for grades 6-12, school systems are required to notify the Department of Health and Human Services and, “describe the unit’s plan for moving to Plan A.”
- Schools with grades 6-12 operating under Plan A will partner with the ABC Science Collaborative of the School of Medicine at Duke University (ABC Collaborative). The ABC Collaborative will collect and analyze COVID-19 data, and school systems will, “engage in robust contact tracing and report on requested information in the form specified by the ABC Collaborative.”
The difference between Plan A and B is the 6-foot social distancing requirement, according to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit that school systems have been using for guidance.
Plan B requires students, teachers and staff to maintain 6 feet of distance from one another, while Plan A does not. Plan A still requires face masks, monitoring for symptoms, and sanitation protocols. Plan A also calls for, “keeping physical space between and among children and adults,” with no required length specified, according to the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.
Senate Bill 220 gives school systems 21 days to implement amended school calendars to include the new in-person instruction requirements.
