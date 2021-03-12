Middle, high schools now have more in-person options

Upcoming school board meetings:

Catawba County Schools will hold a specially-called meeting on Monday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Center for Administrative Services Boardroom located at 2285 North Anderson Ave. in Newton to discuss changes to in-person instruction.

Newton-Conover City Schools next regularly scheduled School Board meeting will be held Monday, March 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Office located at 605 N. Ashe Ave. in Newton.

Hickory Public Schools next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting will be held Monday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Grandview Middle School. It will also be live-streamed on YouTube.