Metal detectors will be in use starting Friday at Hickory High football games

Hickory High School will be adding extra safety precautions to home football games starting Friday, according to a letter released by Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor.

Before fans can enter the stadium, they will go through a screening process involving walk-through metal detectors and the possibility of a wand search. Certain areas of the campus and stadium will have limited access. Kindergarten through eighth graders will not be allowed to attend without a guardian who is 18 or older.

These precautions are in response to recent reports of gun violence.

“School violence, particularly gun violence, has once again found its way into schools in our state and across our country. Over the past six weeks, there have been two school shootings in North Carolina, one in Virginia and one in Tennessee,” Taylor said in the letter. “There have also been multiple reports of guns being found on school campuses.”

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and fans are asked to arrive early to get through the screening process. Taylor said he apologizes for any inconvenience.

“Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we work to enhance security measures within our district and find ways to better protect our students, staff and families," Taylor said.

