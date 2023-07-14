When a rocket pops into the air, the noise level of the pre-teens at the basketball camp rises in tandem with the trajectory of the winged cardboard tube.

Sailing rockets into the sky is not an unusual activity at a basketball camp when Donald Hicks is in charge. The camp is also a place where being excited about math and rocket launches is encouraged.

That’s because, as I remarked to Hicks on Thursday, he operates the least sports-focused basketball camp I’ve seen. He’s been running the camp this way for 22 years.

To be clear, there is basketball.

The kids practice dribbling, passing and shooting. But there’s more. The basketball camp is a mix of sports, reading and math, plus a healthy dose of accountability and affirmation.

Volunteer Kevin Konecny spent part of Thursday morning showing basketball campers in Newton how to make rockets out of cardboard tubes and launch them using PVC pipe and an air pump.

Inside the gym, different lessons were being learned.

One of the camp’s 89 students asked Hicks a question that showed the young man was not listening carefully to instructions in the gym.

“You failed your interview,” Hicks said before providing the answer.

In a conversation outside the gym, Hicks said, “We are all being interviewed at all times. People make a decision about what they see and hear.”

He said the goal of the camp is to make sure the young athletes walk away with a backup plan.

Hicks noted there are less than 500 players in the NBA. He tells campers that few will ever be among the best players in the world.

“You have less chance (of playing in the NBA) than being struck by lightning twice in the same day,” he laughed.

Hicks wants graduates to understand the importance of a good education and be inspired to have a love for learning.

And he has some specific thoughts on what society applauds versus what matters.

“Where do you go to find heroes? Find them at home,” he said. “The plays LeBron (James) makes are admirable but who is going to be there at 2 a.m. for you?”

Yep. It’s a basketball camp where kids are encouraged to honor Mom, Dad and teachers ahead of NBA superstars.

Donald Hicks would not have it any other way.