Masks, safety fears drive parents to home-school children

Over the past two years, 380 students have left Catawba County Schools to study at home.

Catawba County Schools had 179 students withdraw to attend home-schools in 2021-22. In 2020-21, there were 201 withdrawals to attend home-schools, according to data provided by the district.

Those numbers are up compared to the 63 students who withdrew to attend home-schools in 2017-18.

Officials with Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools did not supply any data regarding home-school losses. The Hickory Daily Record was told that these systems either did not track this data or were unable to provide it.

The county school system is striving to work with home-school students, officials said.

“Catawba County Schools has created and marketed flexible options for learning through our Online Catawba Virtual Learning Program, which now operates K-12,” Director of Marketing and Communication Kim Jordan said via email. “Middle and high school home-schooled students can enroll to take a class or classes through Catawba County Schools, either online or seated.”

Another tool Catawba County Schools is using to pull home-school students back into the district is by offering face-to-face and virtual information meetings throughout the county during the enrollment period. The meetings are designed to inform families about the district’s options for home-schooled students.

Parents switch to a home-based education for a number of reasons, and the limited data available might be an indicator that the pandemic exacerbated the issue.

Safety concerns, masks fuel decisions

Tanya Ennis and her husband Fred Garrison decided to start home-schooling their daughter Taren Ennis, 13, and son Randall Garrison, 6, in the fall of 2021. Taren Ennis is an eighth-grader and was attending Hudson Middle School. Randall Garrison is in kindergarten and would have attended Hudson Elementary School.

Ennis said one of the main reasons for the switch was because of safety concerns, specifically school shootings. Other concerns were COVID-19 and bullying. She said when the school year started Randall got COVID-19 and then the entire family caught it.

Rebekah Kale’s son has been home-schooled for two years. He finished his fifth-grade year in the spring. Kale said she has always wanted to teach her child at home because it is important to her to invest as much as possible into her son’s future.

Kale was previously working full-time and her son was attending Banoak Elementary School. Her husband landed a job that made it possible for her to educate her son from home.

Kale’s son is an active participant in 4-H, and he takes trumpet lessons as well as classes at the Hickory Museum of Art. “Education can happen anywhere,” Kale said.

Heather Beard’s 6-year-old daughter finished first grade this year in the comfort of her own home. The Beard family lives in Burke County. Beard's daughter would be attending George Hildebrand Elementary if she was in a public school.

Beard started home-schooling in August 2020 due to the COVID-19 protocol in schools. Beard said she didn’t want her daughter to have to wear a mask all day at school.

Melissa Stevenson has three sons — Thomas, 13, Luke, 9, and Jacob, 7 — who have been home-schooled since August 2021 and moved to Hickory from Burke County in March.

Stevenson said her sons complained of having headaches and started to dislike school during the time when they were required to wear masks. She said this was the main factor in her decision to teach from home.

Stevenson said she has seen positive changes in the attitudes of her sons toward school and in their emotional health since the switch. By teaching her kids at home, they are able to have a snack when needed and are able to enjoy the company of their emotional support animals while doing schoolwork.

Flexibility and field trips

All of the mothers said they appreciate the flexibility that comes with home-schooling. Kale and Beard said they spend an average of four hours per weekday doing schoolwork and once they are finished, they have free time for their hobbies.

Beard said the flexibility helps when her child is sick because they can easily catch up on missed work another day.

Stevenson said the family has more time for educational field trips that focus on each of the varied interests of her three sons. She incorporates the Bible into their lessons as well, which is important to her, she said.

Stevenson said a benefit to home-schooling is her sons can learn at their own pace.

Stevenson said one of her sons has attention deficit issues. Through the Monarch Christian Learning online program, he is able to listen to his lessons while he walks and moves around to focus. At public school he had to remain still, which she said made it difficult for him to concentrate.

Stevenson likes that she can push her sons forward if they are excelling or take it slowly if they need more time on a subject. She said in a classroom her sons would get bored from finishing their work early and not being challenged enough.

Getting started

Kale acknowledged that home-based education comes with a financial cost, but she said a lot of people sell used curriculum to home-schooling families, which can help reduce the cost.

Kale spends the summer mapping out her lesson plans for the whole school year in order to make her teaching less stressful. When asked what advice she would give to other families who want to start home-schooling, she said, “Have the confidence that you can do it.”

“You don’t have to have all the answers because heaven knows I don’t,” Kale said. When she does not know the answer to one of her son’s questions, she is able to make it into an experience where they can learn and work together to find the answer.

Beard said there is less of a stigma around home-schooling now than there was when she was in school. She said that she meets a lot of families like hers. “I run into people everywhere it seems,” Beard said.

The Ennis children are part of a home-schooling co-op where they take various classes, such as art and theater, with other home-school kids. She said joining home-schooling groups on Facebook helped her to find resources. She said she also sought advice from parents who had more experience teaching from home. She recommended that parents who plan to teach at home try joining a co-op or other home-school group.

Looking ahead

Beard wants to home-school her two other children when they are of age to start school. She said that she might consider public school for her children when they get to high school because of the college credit classes that schools offer.

At the end of each school year, Kale and her husband sit down with their son and ask him if he wants to continue learning from home. So far, he has chosen home-school. Kale said that is because he says it’s fun for him.

Stevenson said she doesn’t plan to send her sons back to public school. Ennis said she hopes to be able to continue home-schooling until her son graduates.