Masks required for Catawba County Schools; 167 teachers were out on Friday

“I’m thankful that they’re willing to revisit it next week. I think it would be a good opportunity for people to share their views with, I’m praying for, love and grace as well as speaking the truth and sharing their hearts,” Herndon said. “I do find it kind of interesting that it is like for one week do it, and then revisit it right away. I do find that that’s a bit interesting to me as to why they did that. Nevertheless, like I said, I am obviously for it being masks optional. I don’t believe in the mandates.”