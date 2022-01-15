Masks required for Catawba County Schools; 167 teachers were out on Friday

Masks will be mandatory for students and staff members at Catawba County Schools until Jan. 24. The school board will revisit the mandate at a meeting scheduled for Jan. 24.
The motion to move to required masks was made by Jeff Taylor and seconded by Leslie Barnette. The motion passed with a vote of 4-3. Taylor, Barnette, Donna Lutz-Carpenter and Becky Brittain voted for the motion. Ronn Abernathy, Glenn Fulbright and Annette Richards voted against. Lutz-Carpenter and Brittain both voted for masks to be optional in December. Lutz-Carpenter and Brittain had to attend the meeting virtually.
The school board has changed its mask policy multiple times since the beginning of the year. The school year started with masks being optional. On Aug. 31, 2021, the board moved to make them required. On Dec. 6, the board voted to make masks optional again.
Catawba County Schools had 1,248 students and 117 staff members in quarantine or isolation as of Friday morning. There were 389 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, according to the district’s online dashboard.
The district had 311 school-based staff members out on Friday. Of the 311, 167 were teachers, 52 were teaching assistants, 29 were cafeteria staff and 63 were other staff members, such as counselors and custodians, said Rae Thompson, Catawba County Schools assistant superintendent of human resources.
“We were able to fill 100 of the 167 teachers with subs, then we covered everything else with central office folks and other staff members in the buildings,” Thompson said. “Just trying to make sure that kids had instruction and instruction moved forward as best as we could.” Banoak Elementary School had nearly half of the school staff absent on Friday, Thompson said.
Abernathy wanted to know how many teachers are in the district. Chief Finance Officer Karla Aldridge estimated that the district had 975 teachers out of 1,269 certified staff members. The district’s health department has been struggling as well, according to Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover.
“One of the things that really was particularly difficult this week was we had eight school health professionals out this week,” Stover said. Along with the absences, the district has three school nurse positions, one charge nurse position and four school health assistant positions that are unfilled. Stover said the department is overwhelmed trying to keep up with contact tracing while being understaffed. The district ran out of rapid tests during the week due to high demand from students, staff and families, but the district did receive more tests on Friday, Stover said.
There was no public comment section at the meeting. There will be a time for public comments at the Jan. 24 meeting. Local pastor Gabe Herndon shared his thoughts on the board’s decision after the meeting.
“I’m thankful that they’re willing to revisit it next week. I think it would be a good opportunity for people to share their views with, I’m praying for, love and grace as well as speaking the truth and sharing their hearts,” Herndon said. “I do find it kind of interesting that it is like for one week do it, and then revisit it right away. I do find that that’s a bit interesting to me as to why they did that. Nevertheless, like I said, I am obviously for it being masks optional. I don’t believe in the mandates.”