Masks remain optional; teachers must now use sick leave for COVID-19 in Newton-Conover City Schools

Masks are still optional at Newton-Conover City Schools, after a unanimous vote from the school board, and contract tracing for coronavirus exposure is no longer in place.
Changes to the state’s guidance for COVID-19 responses were also reviewed at Monday night’s meeting.
The changes went into effect on Monday. The district will no longer be contact tracing COVID-19 exposures. Students and staff members will not have to quarantine if exposed, unless they test positive. If someone tests positive or is symptomatic, they will still have to isolate for five days and wear a mask for five days after returning to school, Newton-Conover City Schools Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley said.
The end of contact tracing also signaled the end of the Test-to-Stay study by Duke University. “We will still be offering PCR tests (rapid tests) on our campuses as we have supplies,” Penley said.
School district employees will now have to use regular sick time if asked by their doctor to isolate or quarantine. “The contagious disease leave policy requires a public health order to either isolate or quarantine,” Newton-Conover City Schools Director of Human Resources John Robinson said. “Since public health is no longer doing that, our employees will no longer be able to access the contagious disease leave.”
The district will retain the extra nursing staff that was being utilized for contact tracing. Extra nursing staff will be moved around to fill in gaps throughout the district. “For example, we still have an opening at the high school for a TA (teaching assistant) position, so we have one nurse extender that will be over there three days a week help fill that void,” Penley said.