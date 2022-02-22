Masks remain optional; teachers must now use sick leave for COVID-19 in Newton-Conover City Schools

Masks are still optional at Newton-Conover City Schools, after a unanimous vote from the school board, and contract tracing for coronavirus exposure is no longer in place.

Changes to the state’s guidance for COVID-19 responses were also reviewed at Monday night’s meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The changes went into effect on Monday. The district will no longer be contact tracing COVID-19 exposures. Students and staff members will not have to quarantine if exposed, unless they test positive. If someone tests positive or is symptomatic, they will still have to isolate for five days and wear a mask for five days after returning to school, Newton-Conover City Schools Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley said.

The end of contact tracing also signaled the end of the Test-to-Stay study by Duke University. “We will still be offering PCR tests (rapid tests) on our campuses as we have supplies,” Penley said.