Masks remain optional for Newton-Conover City Schools; quarantine, isolations guidelines updated

“If they are exposed and come into school the next day and then spread it to everybody else,” Stockner said. “Is that the logic to that?”

Hayes responded, “It is happening every day as it is. It is happening with vaccines. It’s happening with boosters and it’s happening with masks.”

Stockner then asked Hayes how he knows that the masks are not helping. Hayes responded, “Hospitals are full of sick people. People that have been vaccinated, been boosted and have been wearing masks.”

“I know that,” Stockner said. “But that doesn’t mean we have to spread it even more.”

Changes to quarantine, isolation guidelines

If a student or staff member tests positive, they must isolate regardless of vaccination status. If the person does not have symptoms, they can return to school after five days in isolation and must wear a mask for five days after return. If the person has symptoms, the person is required to isolate until the fever is gone and symptoms are improving. The person has to isolate for at least five days after symptoms began and must wear a mask for five days after returning to school.