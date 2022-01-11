Masks remain optional for Newton-Conover City Schools; quarantine, isolations guidelines updated

Masks will remain optional for all staff members, students and visitors of Newton-Conover City Schools. The district’s school board voted 3-2 to continue the optional mask policy at a meeting Monday.
Board members Jim Stockner and Mark Pennell voted against a motion, made by Tim Hayes, for masks to remain optional. Hayes, Phil Heath and Jeanne Jarrett voted in favor of the the motion. The optional mask policy went into effect after the winter break on Jan. 3. The policy was unanimously approved in November and was affirmed in December.
Before the vote, Superintendent Aron Gabriel and Assistant Superintendent Beth Penley provided recent COVID-19 data for the district. As of 5 p.m. Monday, there were 204 students and staff members in quarantine or isolation and 59 of the students and staff members are in isolation.
Two clusters have been confirmed in the district. One was confirmed at the high school Friday and the other was confirmed at the middle school Monday, Penley said. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in a school or child-care setting that are linked.
After discussing the COVID-19 data that was presented and the motion was made, Stockner addressed Hayes directly.
“If they are exposed and come into school the next day and then spread it to everybody else,” Stockner said. “Is that the logic to that?”
Hayes responded, “It is happening every day as it is. It is happening with vaccines. It’s happening with boosters and it’s happening with masks.”
Stockner then asked Hayes how he knows that the masks are not helping. Hayes responded, “Hospitals are full of sick people. People that have been vaccinated, been boosted and have been wearing masks.”
“I know that,” Stockner said. “But that doesn’t mean we have to spread it even more.”
Changes to quarantine, isolation guidelines
If a student or staff member tests positive, they must isolate regardless of vaccination status. If the person does not have symptoms, they can return to school after five days in isolation and must wear a mask for five days after return. If the person has symptoms, the person is required to isolate until the fever is gone and symptoms are improving. The person has to isolate for at least five days after symptoms began and must wear a mask for five days after returning to school.
There are two options for students and staff members if exposed to COVID-19. A person that is exposed can choose to quarantine or participate in the Test to Stay program. If the person chooses the testing program, they will be tested three times after the exposure. They will be tested on the first, third and fifth day from the exposure. The person is required to wear a mask for 10 days and must stay negative. Students cannot participate in athletics or extracurricular activities until after the fifth day.
If the student or staff member chooses to quarantine, they can get tested on the fifth day after exposure and return to school if the test is negative. Anyone that is not vaccinated or is eligible for a booster vaccination and has not received one must quarantine or participate in the testing program. The exposed student or staff member may stay in school and wear a mask for 10 days, if they are vaccinated and have received a booster or are not yet eligible for a booster.