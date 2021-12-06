 Skip to main content
Masks optional Tuesday for students, teachers in Catawba County Schools
Masks optional Tuesday for students, teachers in Catawba County Schools

Masks will be optional at Catawba County Schools on Tuesday.

The board of education, by a 5-2 vote, moved away from the mask restrictions put in place in September due to the worldwide pandemic. The masks were required for students, teachers and faculty while on school grounds in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

