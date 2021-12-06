Masks optional Tuesday for students, teachers in Catawba County Schools

Support Local Journalism
Masks will be optional at Catawba County Schools on Tuesday.
The board of education, by a 5-2 vote, moved away from the mask restrictions put in place in September due to the worldwide pandemic. The masks were required for students, teachers and faculty while on school grounds in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
