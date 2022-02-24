Masks optional starting Thursday for Hickory Public Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carson also said the school system should continue providing masks for anyone who wishes to wear one. Board member Sarah Temple said she would want the district to reiterate what other safety precautions it is taking. School Superintendent Bryan Taylor said the information would be shared during the district’s monthly COVID-19 update at the next board meeting.

Board chairperson Bryan Graham said he is proud of the district for being consistent through this school year regarding masks and COVID-19 protocols.

“With the toolkit and the way it was written, masking kept kids in school,” he said. “Regardless of whether we wanted kids to not wear masks or have masks be optional, because I think that opinion may have differed. The No. 1 goal of this board has been to keep kids in school. I think with the change in the toolkit and with the change in the virus itself, right now, this is the time to make masks optional.”

There was no time set aside for public comments at the meeting. There will be a time for public comments at the next board meeting which will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the auditorium at Grandview Middle School.