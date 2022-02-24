Masks optional starting Thursday for Hickory Public Schools.

Today, masks are optional for Hickory Public Schools.
The school system has required masks since the beginning of the school year and is the last district in Catawba County to move to an optional masking policy. Catawba County Schools has been optional since the beginning of December 2021, and Newton-Conover City Schools has been optional since the beginning of January.
The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education met at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and the board voted unanimously to move to optional masks on Thursday. The called meeting lasted roughly 15 minutes.
The board will revisit the decision every month.
While discussing the policy change, board members pointed to changes in the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit made by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The toolkit no longer requires schools to do contact tracing, and students exposed to COVID-19 who don’t have symptoms are no longer required to quarantine.
“We’ve gotten out of the flu season. We’ve gotten past the cold winter and a lot of the issues and major concerns we had about people getting sick. I think at some point in time herd immunity is going to have to kick in,” board member Ittiely Carson said. “I just believe we are here, in this day and time, where we should be able to do optional and let each child go by what their parent has instructed them to do.”
Carson also said the school system should continue providing masks for anyone who wishes to wear one. Board member Sarah Temple said she would want the district to reiterate what other safety precautions it is taking. School Superintendent Bryan Taylor said the information would be shared during the district’s monthly COVID-19 update at the next board meeting.
Board chairperson Bryan Graham said he is proud of the district for being consistent through this school year regarding masks and COVID-19 protocols.
“With the toolkit and the way it was written, masking kept kids in school,” he said. “Regardless of whether we wanted kids to not wear masks or have masks be optional, because I think that opinion may have differed. The No. 1 goal of this board has been to keep kids in school. I think with the change in the toolkit and with the change in the virus itself, right now, this is the time to make masks optional.”
There was no time set aside for public comments at the meeting. There will be a time for public comments at the next board meeting which will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the auditorium at Grandview Middle School.
“I do kind of wish that we had waited until Monday to make this decision, the more I thought about it, just because of the public comments section,” Temple said. “On the other hand, it (the mask policy) has been on our agenda every single month for the entire school year as an item of discussion and action. We have discussed and acted on it every single month and have not had a single person come and speak to us.”
Kevin Sparks attended the meeting and shared his concerns afterward.
“So the comment was made by one of the members of the board that we will reach herd immunity in Catawba County, therefore we should drop mask requirements and have no metrics for tracking the status to make a different decision,” he said. “I think there’s hazards with a decision like that. I think the evidence is very strong that if you want to reach herd immunity, the vaccination rate needs to be very high, perhaps 80% or more. We’re currently at 52 or 53%, as reported by the CDC, in Catawba County.”