Masks optional for students, teachers; board of education approved plan by 6-1 vote

According to the update, at least 1,500 staff members from the three school districts in Catawba County have been vaccinated. Dan Moore, assistant superintendent of operations for the Catawba County Schools district, said the school district will continue to maintain cleaning practices and encourage students to social distance.

Before the board voted, 13 parents, guardians and teachers spoke to the board regarding masks. All of them asked for masks to be optional.

Jamie Miles told the board she has four kids who all stayed home during the 2020-21 school year. “I kept them all home due to masks,” she said. “Their grades faltered. I can only do so much keeping my four home. I want them to get a good education.”

Angel Beard Ramseur said her two nephews, Baron Beard and Barrett Beard, would not go back to school if the board voted to require masks. Both suffer from asthma and have difficulty breathing with masks. “These two boys were left out of school last year,” she said. “They did not get to see their friends. They did not get to play in any sporting activities. They didn’t get any one-on-one time with their teacher.”

Norma Cervantes said while her son was at school at Mountain View last year, he was diagnosed with the virus and wore a mask at school. “The masks don’t work,” she said.