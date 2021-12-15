Masks optional for Newton-Conover schools in January; neighboring school districts requiring masks

Masks will be optional starting Jan. 3 for Newton-Conover City Schools. The school board voted to affirm the decision on masks during a meeting Tuesday.

The board first decided at a Nov. 15 meeting on a plan for masks to be optional when students and faculty members return from the winter break. At Tuesday's meeting, board members voted to continue with the plan. Board member Jim Stockner was absent from the meeting.

Masks have been optional for Catawba County Schools since Dec. 7. The school board voted 5-2 to go optional during a meeting on Dec. 6.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks remain mandatory for Hickory Public Schools.

Requirements in surrounding counties

Alexander County Schools announced on Facebook this week that masks would be required through Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The district has a policy that allows optional masking as long as the district maintains low COVID-19 cases.

Iredell-Statesville Schools decided Monday to require masks for students and staff members after the winter break.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.