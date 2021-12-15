 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks optional for Newton-Conover schools in January; neighboring school districts requiring masks
0 Comments
alert top story

Masks optional for Newton-Conover schools in January; neighboring school districts requiring masks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Masks will be optional starting Jan. 3 for Newton-Conover City Schools. The school board voted to affirm the decision on masks during a meeting Tuesday.

The board first decided at a Nov. 15 meeting on a plan for masks to be optional when students and faculty members return from the winter break. At Tuesday's meeting, board members voted to continue with the plan. Board member Jim Stockner was absent from the meeting.

Masks have been optional for Catawba County Schools since Dec. 7. The school board voted 5-2 to go optional during a meeting on Dec. 6.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Masks remain mandatory for Hickory Public Schools. 

Requirements in surrounding counties

Alexander County Schools announced on Facebook this week that masks would be required through Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The district has a policy that allows optional masking as long as the district maintains low COVID-19 cases.

Iredell-Statesville Schools decided Monday to require masks for students and staff members after the winter break. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York CIty Christmas lights welcome the festive season

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert