Masks optional as schools return from winter break

Masks and pandemic protocols remained a chief topic of conversation among school board members as the winter break ends with students back in class on Wednesday.
Currently, two of the three school districts in Catawba County are operating as mask-optional. Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools are allowing masks to be optional. Hickory Public Schools still require all students, faculty and visitors to wear masks while indoors.
At least one board member said dropping mask requirements might have been a hasty decision.
Newton-Conover City Schools
The Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education first voted in November to move to optional masks starting Jan. 3. The board affirmed the decision on Dec. 14. The motion was approved unanimously at both meetings. Board member Jim Stockner was not present at the December meeting.
Board member Tim Hayes suggested the move to optional masks following the winter break.
“I have not changed my mind concerning prior decisions. I think one would be very naïve not to expect an increase after the holidays,” Hayes said in an email. “I feel with our new test-and-stay protocol that was put in place on Dec. 10, we have a good plan in place to keep kids in school while at the same time contributing to science by learning firsthand how we can more effectively deal with COVID now and in the future.”
Newton-Conover Schools and Catawba County Schools are participating in a study by Duke University called Test to Stay. The study is free and provides COVID-19 tests to the districts. The data gathered through the study is used to identify safety measures. The university is reporting its finding to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Students are only tested with permission from a parent or guardian, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Mark Pennell also voted to approve the optional mask plan. He said he is worried about the decision now that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been added to the mix. He said he thinks it would have been better to wait another month to decide. “With COVID numbers increased, it would be safer with the masks,” he said. “We need to look out for our neighbors and children, so we can get through this together.”
Jeanne Jarrett said she was not concerned about students returning to mask-optional classrooms. She said the district is constantly monitoring COVID data and guidelines. “With (masks) optional, if staff and students feel more comfortable wearing a mask that is perfectly accepted and encouraged,” she said
Robbie Gonzales, Phil Heath and Jim Stockner did not respond to emails and phone calls.
Catawba County Schools
Catawba County Schools moved to mask optional on Dec. 6, when the district’s school board voted 5-2 to go optional immediately.
Board Chair Leslie Barnette and Jeff Taylor voted against the motion for masks to be optional. Ronn Abernathy, Annette Richards, Donna Lutz-Carpenter, Glenn Fulbright and Becky Brittain voted for the motion.
Taylor said he couldn’t help being a little anxious about students returning to school, based on current COVID-19 trends. He said the decision from the Dec. 6 meeting would be revisited at the end of the month. Taylor added that an emergency meeting could be called if conditions worsen significantly at the schools.
The Catawba County board moved to mandatory masks in late August after 1,505 of the district’s 15,701 students and 58 staff members were placed in quarantine, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.
Taylor said there is no magic number for when the district would need to require masks again. He said if quarantine numbers rose to August levels, it would be an issue.
“This entire process has been very emotional for both sides. I try to do my best to keep emotions out of my decisions,” Taylor said. “My No. 1 goal, since the beginning, is to keep kids in school. We cannot go back to remote learning.” Taylor said he will continue making his decisions based on recommendations of local health officials.
Barnette also addressed the issue.
“We look forward to welcoming our students back for the second semester. The Catawba County Board of Education truly appreciates everyone’s interest in our school system. The community’s questions are valuable to us. Our board is made up of seven members. Our decisions are made by a majority of the board,” Barnette said in an email. “As a board, we cannot predict the future regarding the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. The board will continue monthly to consider whether any modifications to our mask policy are needed, as required by law. In addition, the board of education will continue to monitor the COVID data on a daily basis and post it on our dashboard. We hope more families will opt into the voluntary Test-to-Stay protocol.”