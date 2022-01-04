Masks optional as schools return from winter break

“We look forward to welcoming our students back for the second semester. The Catawba County Board of Education truly appreciates everyone’s interest in our school system. The community’s questions are valuable to us. Our board is made up of seven members. Our decisions are made by a majority of the board,” Barnette said in an email. “As a board, we cannot predict the future regarding the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. The board will continue monthly to consider whether any modifications to our mask policy are needed, as required by law. In addition, the board of education will continue to monitor the COVID data on a daily basis and post it on our dashboard. We hope more families will opt into the voluntary Test-to-Stay protocol.”