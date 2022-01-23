Masks on agenda for 2 school boards; All 3 school boards will meet Monday

COVID-19 protocols are on the agenda for two school board meetings Monday night.

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education will be revisiting the decision to require masks for students, staff members and visitors, according to the meeting agenda. At an emergency meeting on Jan. 14, the board moved to require masks on school grounds. Board members Jeff Taylor, Leslie Barnette, Donna Lutz-Carpenter and Becky Brittain voted for masks to be required. Ronn Abernathy, Glenn Fulbright and Annette Richards voted against requiring masks.

A public comment section is on the agenda for Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting. People attending the meeting are required to wear a mask while inside of the administrative building, a news release from Catawba County Schools said.

The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education will also take a vote on the system's mask policy. A time for public comment is on the agenda. Hickory Public Schools has required masks since the beginning of the school year, and the board has voted each month to continue requiring masks.