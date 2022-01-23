Masks on agenda for 2 school boards; All 3 school boards will meet Monday

COVID-19 protocols are on the agenda for two school board meetings Monday night.
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education will be revisiting the decision to require masks for students, staff members and visitors, according to the meeting agenda. At an emergency meeting on Jan. 14, the board moved to require masks on school grounds. Board members Jeff Taylor, Leslie Barnette, Donna Lutz-Carpenter and Becky Brittain voted for masks to be required. Ronn Abernathy, Glenn Fulbright and Annette Richards voted against requiring masks.
A public comment section is on the agenda for Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting. People attending the meeting are required to wear a mask while inside of the administrative building, a news release from Catawba County Schools said.
The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education will also take a vote on the system's mask policy. A time for public comment is on the agenda. Hickory Public Schools has required masks since the beginning of the school year, and the board has voted each month to continue requiring masks.
Newton-Conover City Schools will have a special called meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday in the board room behind the Newton-Conover City Schools administrative building. Newton-Conover City Schools Director of Human Services John Robinson will provide an update on the process of creating the 2022-23 school year calendar, according to a draft of the meeting agenda. COVID-19 protocols were not on the agenda as of Friday.
Masks have been optional for Newton-Conover City Schools since students returned from winter break on Jan. 3.
The Catawba County board will meet in the administrative building at 2285 N. Anderson Ave. in Newton. The board will hold a work session from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which is also open to the public.
The Hickory board of education will meet in the auditorium of Grandview Middle School at 6:30 p.m. Monday.