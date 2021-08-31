Mask protocols on agenda tonight for emergency meeting of Catawba County Board of Education

The Catawba County Schools Board of Education has called an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. today at the Catawba County Schools Administrative Services building, according to a news release from the school system.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board will discuss COVID-19 updates and revisit whether masks should be worn in schools. Masks are currently optional in Catawba County public schools but required in Hickory public schools.

“The Board Chair, Dr. Leslie H. Barnette, has determined that an emergency meeting regarding this matter is necessary,” the release stated.

According to the release, the meeting is open to the public. Face coverings will be optional and attendees are asked to maintain a social distance of 3 feet.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.