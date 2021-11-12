 Skip to main content
Mask policy up for vote Monday at Newton-Conover City Schools boad meeting
NEWTON-CONOVER CITY SCHOOLS

COVID-19 safety protocols, including a decision on if masks should still be mandated on school campuses, are on the agenda at the Monday meeting of the board of education for Newton-Conover City Schools.

The meeting will be held in the Newton-Conover High School media center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the agenda for the meeting.

There is a sign-up sheet for people who plan to address the board. Those interested in speaking should plan to arrive before the meeting starts to get on the list. People who wish to speak at the meeting can also contact the board's administrative assistant Melissa Shook at melissa.shook@n-ccs.org, before the meeting to be added to the list of speakers.

A retention bonus for teachers and school employees is also on the agenda.

