HUDSON — Balancing a full-time job and being a full-time college student is never easy. But, as 27-year-old Austin Davis of Lenoir has demonstrated, it’s possible.

Later this month, Davis will complete the final course needed to earn his associate in applied science degree in information technology — cybersecurity. He will be the first Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute student to complete the new associate degree program which was added in fall 2022 and gives students another cybersecurity credential option in addition to the existing certificate. Davis says he’s looking forward to the opportunities his new degree will provide.

If not for the ability to complete most of his coursework online, balancing work and school would have been difficult.

Davis currently works in the information technology department as a service desk analyst at Alex Lee Inc., the parent company of MDI. Davis started his career at Alex Lee as a selector and truck loader at MDI before landing an information technology job.

“Austin spent countless hours outside of normal class time in the labs practicing hands-on skills and running experiments with switches, routers, servers and virtual machines — all this while preparing for and successfully passing his Security +, working full time and taking on a full schedule of classes,” CCC&TI cybersecurity instructor Robert Theisen said. “He’s an elite level talent that exemplifies the ‘Caldwell way’ and an example to all students who are seeking to break into IT and cybersecurity.”

Davis hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps, earning certifications and a degree in one of information technology’s fastest growing sectors.

“The degree gives you a really good base, then you can jump into different individual certifications,” Davis said, adding that you have to be a life-long learner in information technology. “Mr. Theisen really gave me a passion for cybersecurity and that made a real difference in wanting to learn more.”

For more information about the cybersecurity program and other information technology offerings at CCC&TI, visit http://www.cccti.edu/InfoTech

CCC&TI is currently registering students for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 14. For more information or to get started, call 828-726-2200.