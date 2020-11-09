Maiden Middle School upgrades to be delayed

The Catawba County Schools system plans to put off the renovation of Maiden Middle School and use the money for an overhaul of St. Stephens High School, where renovations and additions are already underway.

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners allotted $7.4 million for the renovation of Maiden Middle in the 2019-20 school year. The renovation was scheduled for this year and would have included a new kitchen, administrative suite and a corridor between the gym and art building. Older classrooms and restrooms would also have been restored, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

In planning and designing the Maiden Middle renovation, the school system found the cost would have been much higher — around $12.5 million, Superintendent Matt Stover told the board of commissioners during a Monday subcommittee meeting.

Instead of moving forward with the project, the school system requested to move the $7.4 million planned for the Maiden Middle project to do more renovations and improvements at St. Stephens High School, where additions are already under construction, Stover said.

The board has already allotted $10.36 million for the St. Stephens project, which included a classroom addition and renovations.