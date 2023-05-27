Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Overcoming adversity and taking action were key points for student speakers at the Maiden High School graduation on Friday.

Cathery Vang spoke of her parents and their move to the United States after the Vietnam War.

“My parents are living proof that change is not easy,” Vang said. “But their power impacted the lives of me and my siblings. After the Vietnam War, my parents wanted to come to the United States, so their children would not have to grow up living in fear and would be able to have opportunities they never had. I know it was not easy for them to flee their homeland, but I'm so grateful for their sacrifices that they have made.”

She closed her speech with a heartfelt message to her parents. Vang spoke in Hmong as she addressed her parents because they speak little English, she said. As she talked, her voice cracked, and her eyes filled with tears.

“Well, I guess crying in front of hundreds of people is not as bad as I thought,” Vang said as she laughed.

Jon Carter shared personal hardships he faced in his childhood. He said when he was in kindergarten his parents split up. Carter said, when he was 7 years old, he wanted to kill himself because he felt like everything was always his fault. Around the age of 12, Carter said he was envious of all the kids who had two loving parents in their home. At 16, Carter taught himself how to shave and tie a necktie by watching YouTube videos, he said.

Carter said after talking to a counselor and making friends, he realized that the greatest lesson he learned was forgiveness. He said the weight of blaming another person for life’s setbacks is heavier than taking responsibility for your own life.

Keller Thomas told the crowd he was the one who used chalk to draw instructions, such as jump or follow a squiggly line, on the sidewalks around the football field. He asked the graduating class to raise their hands if they noticed the instructions. Nearly every senior raised their hands. He then asked who all followed the instruction, at that point about a fourth of the students’ hands were raised.

Thomas said the reason he did this was to show his classmates that there is always an opportunity to take action as long as you are paying attention.

The school reported that the Class of 2023 had a combined total of more than $4.1 million in scholarships. Out of the 196 graduates, 77 have chosen to attend a two-year college and 70 have chosen a four-year college. Eight students will be joining the military. There will be 41 students going straight into the workforce.

