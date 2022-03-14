Lyle Creek Elementary students harness technology to gather, analyze weather data

Coffey had a few digital thermometers and two motion detectors from Vernier, which inspired her to look for more technology to use in the classroom. The search led her to apply for Vernier’s 40th anniversary grant in December 2021. She said she was surprised and excited when she found out she was one of 40 recipients selected out of more than 800 applicants.

“I love technology, and I’m always looking for the newest things that students can learn how to use that are going to be applicable for the real world,” Coffey said. “That is something they may not use day to day at home, but they will be able to learn how to use in school. Someday as a career, they may use probes and tools like this. I want to expose them. We are a Title I school, so students don’t always have technology available at home.”

A Title I school has a large percentage of its students who come from low-income homes, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website.