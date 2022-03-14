Lyle Creek Elementary students harness technology to gather, analyze weather data

Fifth graders at Lyle Creek Elementary are collecting weather data and analyzing it with the help of new digital devices in the classroom.
Amy Coffey, a Lyle Creek science teacher, received a technology grant from Vernier Software and Technology LLC in December 2021. The grant provided her classroom with six Go Direct Weather System probes and two Go Direct Motion Detectors.
The probes connect to the students’ Chromebooks through Bluetooth or USB and actively create graphs as the data is collected. The motion detectors are used to measure position, velocity and acceleration of objects using ultrasound. The weather systems are hand-held sensors that measure temperature, humidity, wind speed and more, according to the technology company’s website.
“What I really liked about these pieces of technology is that they work with the Chromebooks, but also our students don’t have as much exposure to this data and reading the data in real life. This enables them to collect the data by doing something hands on,” Coffey said. “That’s what I really like about it. They’re not just reading and interpreting data from another source that they’re reading in a textbook. They are creating their own data and analyzing it. Those critical thinking skills are something that they’re going to be able to practice and experience for themselves.”
Coffey had a few digital thermometers and two motion detectors from Vernier, which inspired her to look for more technology to use in the classroom. The search led her to apply for Vernier’s 40th anniversary grant in December 2021. She said she was surprised and excited when she found out she was one of 40 recipients selected out of more than 800 applicants.
“I love technology, and I’m always looking for the newest things that students can learn how to use that are going to be applicable for the real world,” Coffey said. “That is something they may not use day to day at home, but they will be able to learn how to use in school. Someday as a career, they may use probes and tools like this. I want to expose them. We are a Title I school, so students don’t always have technology available at home.”
A Title I school has a large percentage of its students who come from low-income homes, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website.
Coffey said she liked how accurate the thermometers were compared to the older tools she had. With the digital thermometers, students were able to see how mixing hot and cold water would change the temperature as the thermometer graphed out the changes on their computers. Before receiving the new technology, Coffey would use plastic tools, including a weather vane and an anemometer, which were often inaccurate. Since the tools were not reliable for accurate data collection, she would mostly use them as a general overview of how they look and what they are used for, she said.
“My weather vane would break all the time, and the plastic pieces would come off. Also, it wasn’t sensitive enough for the wind to blow it in the direction to show them (the students) what direction the wind is blowing from,” Coffey said. “The wind is often not strong enough to blow the cups (on the anemometer) to spin them. If it’s not strong enough, because it’s not sensitive enough. Then it doesn’t show you the reading of how strong the wind is blowing.”
Coffey hopes to get more tools, such as microscopes and scales, for students to use in the future, she said.