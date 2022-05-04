 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEWTON-CONOVER CITY SCHOOLS

Lunches could cost most next school year for Newton-Conover students

050322-hdr-news-lunchprices-p1

Newton-Conover City Schools Child Nutrition Director Nancy Price discusses potentially increasing lunch prices for the 2022-23 school year with the district’s school board.

 Sarah C. Johnson, Record

Lunches may cost more for students at Newton-Conover City Schools next school year.

The school board will vote to decide if prices should increase based on increased costs for food, labor and supplies at their next meeting on May 16. Nancy Price, the district’s child nutrition director, recommended the board increase lunch prices around 15 cents per meal.

Lunches have been free to all students throughout the pandemic, but starting next school year students who do not qualify or have not signed up for free or reduced lunches will have to pay for meals. The district is still planning to offer Universal Breakfast — free breakfast to all students — but that will depend on how many students qualify for free and reduced lunches next year, Price said.

The last time the district increased lunch prices was in the 2017-2018 school year, when breakfast and lunch prices increased by 25 cents, Price said. In 2012-2013, the price of school lunches increased 10 cents for elementary and 15 cents for middle and high schools.

Catawba County Schools will keep their lunch prices the same and Hickory Public Schools will be discussing lunch prices in May, according to Price.

Price estimated the cost of labor would increase 15-20%, the cost of food would increase 10-12% and the supply cost would increase 5%, based on the district’s budget from 2018-2019.

Price encourages families to apply for free or reduced lunches to see if they qualify. She said the program has more benefits than just free meals; it also includes free or discounted rates for internet, dental and vision screenings, waived fees for ACT and SAT exams and more. She said she plans to help families with the application process.

“If the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) doesn’t considerably raise the household income levels based on that $4 to $5 raise some households have gotten, then these people who have qualified before are not going to qualify again,” Price said. A lower free and reduced percentage rate could impact additional funding including Title I, she said.

Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel said it is important for families to sign up because the free and reduced lunch program not only helps families, but it can provide additional funding to the district based on how many students qualify.

The May 16 school board meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Newton-Conover City Schools board room located behind the district administrative building. The administrative build is located at 605 N Ashe Ave. in Newton.

Meal prices from surrounding districts

Newton-Conover City Schools current meal prices compared to other local districts based on information collected and provided to the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education by the district's Child Nutrition Director Nancy Price. All current prices are from 2018-2019 school year, since meals were free to all students through the pandemic.

Newton-Conover City Schools

Current prices: free breakfast for all students, $2.50 for elementary school lunches and $2.75 for middle and high school lunches 

Price suggested the Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education increase meal prices at least 15 cents for the 2022-2023 school year

Catawba County Schools

Current prices: $1.35 for breakfast, $2.80 for elementary school lunches and $2.90 for middle and high school lunches.

Catawba County Schools informed Price there are no plans to change meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year.

Hickory Public Schools

Current prices: free breakfast to all students, $2.70 for elementary, middle and high school lunches

Hickory Public Schools informed Price the district's school board will be discussing 2022-2023 meal prices in May.

Lincoln County Schools

Current prices: free breakfast to all students, $2.80 for elementary school lunches, $2.90 for middle and high school lunches

Lincoln County Schools informed Price the district is contemplating raising meal prices by 50 cents. The district is also unsure if it will still be able to provide free breakfasts to all students in 2022-2023, Price said.

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Current prices: free breakfast to all students, $2.95 for elementary middle and high school lunches

Iredell-Statesville Schools did not provide any details to Price about plans for 2022-2023 meal prices.

