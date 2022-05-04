Lunches could cost most next school year for Newton-Conover students

Lunches may cost more for students at Newton-Conover City Schools next school year.

The school board will vote to decide if prices should increase based on increased costs for food, labor and supplies at their next meeting on May 16. Nancy Price, the district’s child nutrition director, recommended the board increase lunch prices around 15 cents per meal.

Lunches have been free to all students throughout the pandemic, but starting next school year students who do not qualify or have not signed up for free or reduced lunches will have to pay for meals. The district is still planning to offer Universal Breakfast — free breakfast to all students — but that will depend on how many students qualify for free and reduced lunches next year, Price said.

The last time the district increased lunch prices was in the 2017-2018 school year, when breakfast and lunch prices increased by 25 cents, Price said. In 2012-2013, the price of school lunches increased 10 cents for elementary and 15 cents for middle and high schools.

Catawba County Schools will keep their lunch prices the same and Hickory Public Schools will be discussing lunch prices in May, according to Price.

Price estimated the cost of labor would increase 15-20%, the cost of food would increase 10-12% and the supply cost would increase 5%, based on the district’s budget from 2018-2019.

Price encourages families to apply for free or reduced lunches to see if they qualify. She said the program has more benefits than just free meals; it also includes free or discounted rates for internet, dental and vision screenings, waived fees for ACT and SAT exams and more. She said she plans to help families with the application process.

“If the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) doesn’t considerably raise the household income levels based on that $4 to $5 raise some households have gotten, then these people who have qualified before are not going to qualify again,” Price said. A lower free and reduced percentage rate could impact additional funding including Title I, she said.

Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel said it is important for families to sign up because the free and reduced lunch program not only helps families, but it can provide additional funding to the district based on how many students qualify.

The May 16 school board meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Newton-Conover City Schools board room located behind the district administrative building. The administrative build is located at 605 N Ashe Ave. in Newton.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.