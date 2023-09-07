Lenoir-Rhyne University has added seven majors since 2022 through a collaboration with RIZE Education and the Lower Cost Models for Independent Colleges (LCMC) Consortium.

This semester, the two new majors are business analytics and digital marketing, according to a university press release. Last year, computer science with a cybersecurity concentration, human resource management, professional sales, project management and supply chain management were added.

The consortium allows smaller universities like LR to implement new majors quickly and at a low cost, said Assistant Provost Jeni Wyatt. One of the reasons it is less expensive is that the programs are online, meaning the university does not have to renovate or build new facilities to house new majors, Wyatt said.

The consortium is a coalition of more than 90 private colleges and universities that aim to make a college education more affordable, according to the consortium’s website. RIZE Education works closely with the consortium towards that goal, according to its website.

“(Through the consortium), we are getting these cutting-edge degree programs, but (students) are getting an LR education,” Wyatt said. “(Because) they get all of their other classes here, and these programs from RIZE have, at max, six classes out of 128 hours.”

Wyatt said instructors are well-vetted professionals who have worked in their fields and have experience teaching.

Although the consortium speeds up the process, these majors were not added overnight. Wyatt said there have been several years of planning.

Associate Professor in the College of Business and Economics Tom Turner said choosing the new business-related majors began with a deep review of the curriculum to determine where there were gaps. The job market indicated which studies would be most beneficial to students, said both Wyatt and Turner. Turner said there has been greater demand for data scientists and analyst type roles in marketing.

Business analytics and digital marketing teach students how to efficiently market products in today’s digitally driven world, which requires finding the target audience, Turner said. Analyzing data helps determine a target audience. “Used to be, we would develop products and just go sell them to the world,” Turner said. “Now it’s more about developing deep consumer insights and starting with the customer first and … working backwards.”

Assistant Provost Wyatt said that computer science with a focus on cybersecurity has been particularly successful since it was added last year. Michael Gerbitz is one of the students who declared it his major.

Gerbitz is a 28-year-old veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he used to operate a computer that ran a gunfire control system.

Gerbitz said he was already acquainted with computer science but wanted to try something new in the field. That is what drew him to cybersecurity. “I’m excited to come back to school,” said Gerbitz, who commutes from Taylorsville. “I actually enjoy school (and) I enjoy learning. I know a lot of people don’t, but I think my experiences in the military and my experiences working in (a) prison … help me here, as in staying focused on school. And right now I’m on track to be in an honor society, so I am striving for that.”