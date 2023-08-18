Lenoir-Rhyne University welcomed new and returning students to the Hickory campus with open arms on Friday as students and parents poured in, hauling everything from mini-fridges to fluffy pillows. The university had at least a dozen resident assistants and other staff to help students and their guardians settle in.

Grandparents Mike and Rosemary Brechko helped granddaughter, Elena Brechko, move into her dorm. The couple drove down from New York in their camper to visit family in Advance, near Winston-Salem. When they realized the timing of their arrival overlapped with move-in day, they came out to help.

Mike said he got a good vibe from LR, and Rosemary said it feels like a homey place. Rosemary also observed a diverse student body. The grandparents said they are excited for Elena, who plans to double-major in psychology and criminal justice

Seventeen-year-old Judah Oquendo is an incoming freshman from Harrisburg.

“What really attracted me was a small school vibe in a cool city like Hickory,” Oquendo said. Oquendo also runs track, which was another factor that drew him to LR.

Oquendo intends to major in marketing, sales or other fields of communication. His father, Carlos Oquendo, said Judah will be a first-generation college student. Carlos said he is excited for Judah and is glad he has this opportunity.

There are about 500 new undergraduates at the university this year, said Senior Creative Writer Amanda Smith. Of those, 400 are first-year college students and 100 are transfer students. There are also over 300 graduate students starting this semester.

Classes begin on Aug. 21.

