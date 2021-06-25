LR to require students get COVID-19 vaccination

Lenoir-Rhyne University will require all students and faculty to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the fall semester in August.
LRU President Fred Whitt announced the decision Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the university. "We know that our students are eager to return to the full LR experience with in-person classes and robust social opportunities," he said. "Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine will ensure that our campus can return to full in-person classes, events and gatherings without physical distancing, masks, weekly testing and quarantine after exposure.”
The vaccine process should be completed no later than Aug. 16, according to the release. Completing the process means that two weeks must have passed from receiving the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks from the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
This means individuals should receive their second shot — or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — by Aug. 1. Students and faculty are required to provide a copy of their vaccine card to the university.
The university will consider requests for exemption based on either documented medical reasons or, “adherence to sincerely held bona fide religious beliefs,” according to the release. In a letter to students, the university explained that students enrolled in online classes only, who will not be on campus for the semester, may be exempt from the vaccine requirement.
The letter also mentions that Lenoir-Rhyne plans to work with Catawba County Public Health to offer a vaccine clinic on campus sometime in July.
When asked what will happen to students who do not meet the deadline to be vaccinated, Cory Butzin, Marketing Communications Specialist, sent the following via email:
“The vaccine is readily available in most of the United States, so there should not be a problem having ample time to complete the vaccination process before the beginning of fall semester. We are working with international students who do not have access to the vaccine so they may be vaccinated upon an earlier arrival to campus. The university will consider requests for a COVID-19 vaccine exemption based on documented medical reasons or adherence to serious bona fide religious beliefs.”
When asked what will happen to students and faculty who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine, the university gave no answer.
“Our students come from many different areas of the United States and other countries, and we want to do our part as a campus community to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our LR community and the broader community,” said Whitt.
More than 1,000 members of the LR community, including faculty, staff and students, were vaccinated in the spring 2021 semester, according to the release. Classes for the fall semester begin Aug. 23.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.