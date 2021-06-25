LR to require students get COVID-19 vaccination

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The letter also mentions that Lenoir-Rhyne plans to work with Catawba County Public Health to offer a vaccine clinic on campus sometime in July.

When asked what will happen to students who do not meet the deadline to be vaccinated, Cory Butzin, Marketing Communications Specialist, sent the following via email:

“The vaccine is readily available in most of the United States, so there should not be a problem having ample time to complete the vaccination process before the beginning of fall semester. We are working with international students who do not have access to the vaccine so they may be vaccinated upon an earlier arrival to campus. The university will consider requests for a COVID-19 vaccine exemption based on documented medical reasons or adherence to serious bona fide religious beliefs.”

When asked what will happen to students and faculty who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine, the university gave no answer.

“Our students come from many different areas of the United States and other countries, and we want to do our part as a campus community to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our LR community and the broader community,” said Whitt.

More than 1,000 members of the LR community, including faculty, staff and students, were vaccinated in the spring 2021 semester, according to the release. Classes for the fall semester begin Aug. 23.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.