LR students to protest Thursday

Some Lenoir-Rhyne students are planning a social justice protest at Hickory City Hall on Thursday.

A flyer for the event says it will start at 11:30 a.m.

“We are demanding social justice, transparency and accountability at Lenoir-Rhyne University,” the flyer reads. “It is time we raise awareness of these issues and demand systemic change.”

The organizers are also inviting university administrators to discuss their position on racial justice issues on campus and to hear from students.

The planned protest comes less than a week after former Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball player Laney Fox went public with claims she was cut from the team for speaking out about racial injustice.

Fox said she will be at the protest.

Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt said many of Fox’s assertions were false in a letter to the university community. However, he did say the university will review the matter.

The university’s Office of Multicultural Affairs will investigate the matter along with an outside investigator.

No specific details on the plans for the investigation have been shared so far but university Marketing Communications Specialist Cory Butzin said more information would be released this week.

