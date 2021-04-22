LR students march, speak out against racism at university

Saidah Hardwick, a senior track-and-field athlete, said many Black women ended up leaving the school because of their experiences with racism.

“Why do I still go here?” said a visibly choked-up Hardwick.

Several students also expressed the sentiment that the university only valued Black students for their contributions in athletics and that some athletes were afraid to show up at the protest because of retribution.

Track athlete Lucas Besong told Gary Johnson, the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs who was present at the protest, that he would not be participating in his conference championship this weekend.

“I’m going to be out there but that uniform, them spikes, they ain’t going to be on my feet,” Besong said.

Johnson was the only administrator at the protest.

“We know we have work to do,” Johnson said. “We know this is a start and I thank you for being willing to share your stories and to try to allow us to hear what you have to say.”

He added: “It is hard to hear this but we need to hear it.”