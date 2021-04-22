LR students march, speak out against racism at university

Lenoir-Rhyne students and some faculty marched from Hickory City Hall to the university in protest of racism on Thursday.
The demonstration comes less than a week after former Lenoir-Rhyne basketball player Laney Fox published an open letter saying she was cut from the team for speaking up on racial justice.
Fox said other players who spoke up on social justice issues, including most of the Black players had either been cut or transferred as a result of the environment on the team.
Nakia Hooks, a Black basketball player who is transferring, said athletes were told they would have their scholarships substantially reduced or that they would not be brought back.
The university has denied that Fox was dismissed from the team for voicing her opinions. Lenoir-Rhyne spokespeople have also said Fox was the only player cut from the team, although it was acknowledged that other players were transferring out of the program.
“We do not believe that racism or social justice issues factored into any decisions,” university spokesperson Cat Niekro said earlier this week.
While university President Fred Whitt said many of Fox’s claims were false, the university has announced there will be an investigation into the matter by the Office of Multicultural Affairs.
The university said Wednesday Charlotte attorneys Stacy Wood and Shalanna Pirtle of the law firm Parker Poe will serve as outside investigators.
“It is important to acknowledge that Parker Poe has previously done work for Lenoir-Rhyne, but it does not currently represent the university in any matter, and Ms. Wood and Ms. Pirtle have no relationships with anyone at LRU that could influence their review,” according to the message the university posted to its website.
The attorneys will start work immediately but no timeline has been established for the process.
“Why do I still go here?”
Fox said she would like to see Whitt, Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations Aaron Brock and the women’s basketball staff resign.
She added that Thursday’s protest was intended to showcase the voices of Black students.
“It’s time to hear their concerns,” Fox said. “It’s time to stop threatening them by holding scholarships over their head, by their jobs over their head and it’s time to listen.”
The protest marchers stopped outside the Cromer Center on campus and several Black students, including a few Black athletes at the school, vented their frustrations.
Saidah Hardwick, a senior track-and-field athlete, said many Black women ended up leaving the school because of their experiences with racism.
“Why do I still go here?” said a visibly choked-up Hardwick.
Several students also expressed the sentiment that the university only valued Black students for their contributions in athletics and that some athletes were afraid to show up at the protest because of retribution.
Track athlete Lucas Besong told Gary Johnson, the provost and executive vice president for academic affairs who was present at the protest, that he would not be participating in his conference championship this weekend.
“I’m going to be out there but that uniform, them spikes, they ain’t going to be on my feet,” Besong said.
Johnson was the only administrator at the protest.
“We know we have work to do,” Johnson said. “We know this is a start and I thank you for being willing to share your stories and to try to allow us to hear what you have to say.”
He added: “It is hard to hear this but we need to hear it.”
Johnson received a critical reception from the crowd, with many protestors questioning how they could be sure things would really change.
“Actions speak louder than words,” one protestor said.
Many were also angry that Johnson was the only administrator there and asked why Whitt and others did not attend.
One student said she attempted to call Whitt at the protest and that he briefly answered but the call did not last long.
