LR president on App State move to Hickory: Competition helps sharpen your saw

Appalachian State University is planning to hold classes on the Hickory campus during the fall semester next year.

How will the arrival of App State impact Lenoir-Rhyne University and its 131-year relationship to Hickory?

LR President Fred Whitt said he is not opposed to App State’s presence, because “If it’s good for the community, why would I be against it?”

“It’s not changing what we do,” Whitt said. “Anytime we have perceived competition, it helps sharpen your saw and makes you a little better. And we’re certainly looking at how we remain relevant with what businesses and industries need.”

Whitt said LR had plans to expand its programs whether App State builds here or not.

In an August press release, LR announced five new high-demand undergraduate programs: Computer science with cybersecurity concentration, human resource management, professional sales, project management and supply chain management.

LR recently decided to lower tuition from $43,000 to $30,000 next fall, which is precisely when App State opens the new campus to students.

The tuition drop has been in the works for about five years, Whitt said. Implementing it was stalled by the pandemic, he said.

Some universities reset tuition when enrollment is low, Whitt said, but LR is in a strong position with steady enrollment numbers and retention rate.

The goals are to show prospective students that a private higher education is affordable, Whitt said. He added that LR wants to do its part to help students in light of inflation and the rising cost of living.

Whitt said the tuition reset was not introduced during the pandemic because students received financial aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). So, the university waited until the timing was right, Whitt said, and chose to implement it at a time when it will help the most.

Another goal was to “close the gap between the sticker price and what people actually pay,” Whitt said, because many prospective students turn away before realizing they will pay less than half the listed tuition with the help of scholarships, grants and the LR Promise.

Whitt said the LR Promise will still cover half the tuition for students with a 3.5 GPA and higher. However, that number will change from $21,500 (half of $43,000) to $15,000 (half of $30,000), he said.

The tuition reset does not yet apply to graduate students, Whitt said.