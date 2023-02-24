A class project centered on conversations about mortality was unveiled at Lenoir-Rhyne University this week.

The project is located in the Cromer Center on a gray wall connected to the multicultural affairs offices. People who want to participate can write their life goals on sticky notes. The notes are placed on the wall or on the banner that reads, “Before I die, I want to ….”

The Rev. Christy Lohr Sapp’s freshman class, “Puzzled? Finding Your Big Picture,” is in charge of the project. The class is about what makes a life well lived, Sapp said.

“(The wall) prompts meaningful conversation and helps us get over that fear of reckoning with our mortalities,” Sapp said. “Death has a 100% success rate. We can’t pretend that it won’t affect us in some way.”

The wall will be up through Lent. Lent began on Wednesday and ends on April 6. Students from Sapp’s class were the first to put their life goals on the wall.

Many of the sticky notes talked about traveling the world. One person wants to open a gym. Another student wants to go to the Olympics. Other notes said, “Change lives,” and “Be happy.”

Sapp said the wall aligns with the concepts of her course. Sapp said last year the university had incoming freshmen read, “The Graveyard Book,” by Neil Gaiman. To go along with the book, Sapp said she took her class on a field trip to Oakwood Cemetery to discuss life and death.

“Not having that part of ‘The Graveyard Book,’ this year, I still wanted to find a way to have the conversation,” Sapp said. “When I found out about the ‘Before I Die’ project and Candy Chang’s art, I thought this is a really great way to enter into this, and it’s something interactive.”

“Before I Die” is a global art project created by Candy Chang. The project consists of chalkboard walls where people write out what they hope to accomplish before they die. There are more than 5,000 “Before I Die” walls around the world, according to the project website.

Sapp decided she wanted to have her class create a place for messages on the Lenoir-Rhyne University campus. Instead of creating a permanent chalkboard wall, the class decided to do a limited time installation, Sapp said.

Sapp said the project was scheduled for Lent, “because Lent is a time in the Christian calendar when we do think more specifically about how we are dust and unto dust we will return,” she said. “It seemed like a good connection given that LR is a Lutheran school, and the Lutheran Church observes this season of Lent.”

Class assistant Taylor Moore, a senior, said she hopes people will use the wall as an outlet to explore their desires. Sapp said she thinks the anonymity of the project will encourage people to freely express themselves.

Sapp said her class was divided into three jobs: public relations, design and location.

The design team worked in the Cromer Center lobby to make the red-and-black banner. The students used a large piece of cardboard around 6 feet wide and 3 feet tall. The cardboard was wrapped with black and red paper. The message was written in white.

Emmaleigh Allen, freshman, was part of the public relations and design teams. She created the information flyers posted around campus.

“I think it’s just a fun project for us to do,” Allen said. “I was excited when I found out we’re doing this because there is one of these walls in my hometown.”

Allen said when she was little, she wrote on the wall in her hometown. She said she wrote that she wanted to go to California. She said her goals have since changed. Her note on the LR wall said, “I want to graduate college.”

Sophomore Macy Landice said she worked for the public relations team. Landice was in charge of writing a news release about the project to send to organizations, such as the Hickory Daily Record.

Landice said she hopes the entire wall will be filled with thoughtful sticky notes. She said the wall is for everyone. Landice’s note says she wants to see the aurora borealis before she dies.

“(The wall provides) the chance to reflect not only on the past, but hopefully, think about the future, before it’s too late,” Landice said. “It’s kind of fun to think about the future.”

Landice said her favorite part of the project was working together with her classmates. She said she enjoyed discovering everyone’s skills and abilities.