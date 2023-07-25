The smooth white walls of a warehouse along Amity Hill Road in Statesville provide a stark contrast to the pieces created by potter and ceramics professor Preston Tolbert. The pottery looks scratched, tarnished and stained, even though the pieces are new.

That is intentional, Tolbert said.

“That’s really the aesthetic that I’m going for,” Tolbert said. “(The pottery looks like) something that gets used all the time, something that’s loved, that may have been broken and repaired but it’s still in use.”

Tolbert, 40, was born and raised in Statesville. The warehouse where he stores his pieces and builds custom kilns has been in his family for years, he said. Kilns are ovens used to fire pottery at high temperatures.

The warehouse is about one half-mile from his main studio. Tolbert’s studio was once his father’s farm workshop and is located directly behind his childhood home, he said.

Tolbert lives in Statesville with his wife Sara and their 3-year-old son. He teaches ceramics classes at Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Tolbert shared details of his creative process. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Style and design

My work is based on the aesthetics of work and tool usage. When you have a tool that you really like, and it might be something that’s an heirloom, something you inherited from somebody that meant a lot to you, you take care of it. If it’s broken, you repair it. So, I like to pull that kind of aesthetic into my work.

I like things that look like they’ve been used, such as a basket that’s been used to the point of collapse. I achieve that look by carving patterns and textures in my pots. The surface is a glaze that’s kind of been splashed on, like how you might have something that you want to put a coat of paint on to protect it, but you don’t really care about what it looks like. You just slap it on there. That’s kind of what I do and then I stain it black to give it the look that it’s been used and wiped clean over time.

I like throwing and I like hand building. The process really isn’t as important as the end result for me. There are a lot of things I do that I hate. Like, I am not a big fan of carving. It’s tedious. I don’t like it, but it is necessary for the kind of result that I want.

When designing a piece, one thing I will do is I will print off copies, thumbnails (of the body of the piece) and I will draw different handles. When I am done drawing the handles, I will put an x or a check. The ones that get a check I will actually make. That is sort of my process for how I come up with designs.

Building custom kilns

I did my first professional kiln building in 2006. I was still a student at Western Carolina University. I built several that I got paid for around that time. I built one for the Jackson County Green Energy Park (located in Dillsboro) in 2010. I just built two more kilns for them this past year.

I built one for Blue Ridge Community College in Hendersonville in 2020. I’ve built several individual kilns for people, too, a lot of kilns for schools and such.

Every single kiln has been different. I have not built the same kiln twice.

Teaching

Fifth-, sixth- and seventh-graders can learn to throw in just a couple of days, whereas in college it takes a few weeks and with continuing education adults in might take several years. Teaching kids is great, but I don’t want to deal with a lot of the other things you have to deal with in middle school and high school, which is why I chose to teach at the college level.

I like getting the phone call years later from a former student who is telling me what they’re doing. That’s what I like about teaching. When I get a phone call from a student who says, “Hey Mr. Tolbert, I am a professional potter now. I want to thank you.” Oh, man, that’s great.