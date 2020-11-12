Lowe’s donation supports CVCC’s Electrical Systems Program

Lowe’s Companies Inc., in conjunction with Lowe’s of Hickory located on 21st Street Drive, SE, recently donated 10 tool bags with a retail value of roughly $122.34 each to the Electrical Systems program at Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC).
Store manager Terry Carr, who is a CVCC graduate and SkillsUSA champion, and employee Robert Abernathy, who is a current student in the program, delivered the tool bag donation to CVCC’s Workforce Solutions Complex this past week.
The donation was received by Gary Muller, dean, CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts, and CVCC Electrical Engineering instructor Ramie Robinson.
“Thanks to the generosity of Lowe’s, Terry and Robert, the cost of purchasing tools will not be an obstacle for students who are interested in training to become an electrician at CVCC,” Muller said. “This is especially timely as many students are facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.”
According to 2019 data from the North Carolina Board of Electrical Examiners, the average age of a licensed electrician is 55 years old. When the current licensed electricians retire in the next decade, there will be a workforce gap that impacts everyone.
The Electrical Systems Technology Program at CVCC is focused on training the next generation of local and regional electricians as demand for a qualified workforce continues to grow.
“The college is working hard with local companies to develop relationships to help fill this need,” Robinson said. “Building strong partnerships is critical during these challenging times.”
CVCC’s Electrical students are gaining hands-on experience through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity in Alexander County while applying the classroom learning to a real-world setting.
In the spring, students will also take part in the SkillsUSA championships on the state and national levels showcasing their knowledge and talents. In 2020, CVCC was recognized for the fourth year in a row as a national SkillsUSA Model of Excellence, which highlights the top eight chapters out of the 19,000 total chapters in the country.
“Employer engagement and investment in education is critical to preparing a qualified talent pool to meet future workforce demands,” said Jennifer Jones, K-64 Business Liaison. “CVCC and our Electrical Systems Technology program are grateful to Lowe’s for their generosity and partnership.”
For more information on registering for the program or becoming a business partner, contact Jennifer Jones at jjones555@cvcc.edu.
