Lowe’s donation supports CVCC’s Electrical Systems Program

Lowe’s Companies Inc., in conjunction with Lowe’s of Hickory located on 21st Street Drive, SE, recently donated 10 tool bags with a retail value of roughly $122.34 each to the Electrical Systems program at Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC).

Store manager Terry Carr, who is a CVCC graduate and SkillsUSA champion, and employee Robert Abernathy, who is a current student in the program, delivered the tool bag donation to CVCC’s Workforce Solutions Complex this past week.

The donation was received by Gary Muller, dean, CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts, and CVCC Electrical Engineering instructor Ramie Robinson.

“Thanks to the generosity of Lowe’s, Terry and Robert, the cost of purchasing tools will not be an obstacle for students who are interested in training to become an electrician at CVCC,” Muller said. “This is especially timely as many students are facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.”

According to 2019 data from the North Carolina Board of Electrical Examiners, the average age of a licensed electrician is 55 years old. When the current licensed electricians retire in the next decade, there will be a workforce gap that impacts everyone.