Long time coming: Lenoir-Rhyne celebrates 2020 graduates 1 year later; see the videos and more than 60 photos

Although they received their degrees last year, Lenoir-Rhyne 2020 graduates were given a commencement ceremony on Friday night at Moretz Stadium in Hickory.

“The worldwide pandemic stopped your lives without warning,” said Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt on Friday night.

“You missed some of the most exciting events during the last two months of your time with us at Lenoir-Rhyne,” he continued. “Athletic schedules and playoffs, recitals, concerts, plays, internships — all were called to a screeching halt. Then you were asked to vacate campus just like that. That was tough. But to know that so many of you came back a year later so we can celebrate your accomplishment makes it worthwhile.”

Student speaker Nathan Huffman also acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic during his speech.

“Like an invading army, (COVID-19) has attempted to destroy everything in its path, wreaking havoc on families, students, and leaders all around the world,” Huffman said. “I imagine that at least someone in this audience is grieving a personal loss, or may know of someone, who passed away from the virus.”

Huffman asked the crowd to observe a moment of silence during his speech as a way to remember the lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.