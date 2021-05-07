Long time coming: Lenoir-Rhyne celebrates 2020 graduates 1 year later; see the videos and more than 60 photos

Although they received their degrees last year, Lenoir-Rhyne 2020 graduates were given a commencement ceremony on Friday night at Moretz Stadium in Hickory.
“The worldwide pandemic stopped your lives without warning,” said Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt on Friday night.
“You missed some of the most exciting events during the last two months of your time with us at Lenoir-Rhyne,” he continued. “Athletic schedules and playoffs, recitals, concerts, plays, internships — all were called to a screeching halt. Then you were asked to vacate campus just like that. That was tough. But to know that so many of you came back a year later so we can celebrate your accomplishment makes it worthwhile.”
Student speaker Nathan Huffman also acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic during his speech.
“Like an invading army, (COVID-19) has attempted to destroy everything in its path, wreaking havoc on families, students, and leaders all around the world,” Huffman said. “I imagine that at least someone in this audience is grieving a personal loss, or may know of someone, who passed away from the virus.”
Huffman asked the crowd to observe a moment of silence during his speech as a way to remember the lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jian Hilton, student speaker, shared encouraging words with her fellow graduates regarding challenges in life. As a 10-year-old, Hilton was adopted from China.
“No matter what challenges or difficulties you are facing, just remember to never give up,” Hilton said. “As a young orphan in China, I never knew that I would be given the opportunity one day to pursue a college degree. While living in the orphanage, I struggled to have enough food, clothes, and was without a loving family to rely on.
“The day I found out that a family was going to adopt me was truly the best day of my life,” Hilton continued. “Now living in America, I look back on all of the challenges I faced in China, and I tell myself to never let an opportunity slip by because there is always something to gain from hardship.”
Lenoir-Rhyne celebrates 2020 graduates
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.