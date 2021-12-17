Local organizations stepping up to help Newton-Conover City Schools

Food, clothes and social programs were some of the top needs for schools in the Newton-Conover City Schools district, Outreach Coordinator Heather Bain said.

Bain is working to help teacher’s fill those needs.

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Bain gave an update on the work she has been doing since becoming the outreach coordinator for the district on Nov. 10. She said she visited six of the schools in the district so far. She spoke with principals, assistant principals, counselors and resource officers to make a list of needs that the schools, students and families have.

“These are just a few of my findings. One, every school had an overwhelming need for clothing items. Two, every school had a need for food and additional snacks provided for students throughout the day,” Bain said. “In addition to those basic needs, there was also a common request at all schools for some kind of small group for mentoring or an enrichment program to address some of those social and emotional needs that staff are seeing in the students. A lot of the same things I was hearing was stress, anxiety, anger and depression.”

Bain said she has met and spoken with 15 agencies in the last six weeks to find resources to meet those needs.