Local organizations stepping up to help Newton-Conover City Schools

Food, clothes and social programs were some of the top needs for schools in the Newton-Conover City Schools district, Outreach Coordinator Heather Bain said.
Bain is working to help teacher’s fill those needs.
At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Bain gave an update on the work she has been doing since becoming the outreach coordinator for the district on Nov. 10. She said she visited six of the schools in the district so far. She spoke with principals, assistant principals, counselors and resource officers to make a list of needs that the schools, students and families have.
“These are just a few of my findings. One, every school had an overwhelming need for clothing items. Two, every school had a need for food and additional snacks provided for students throughout the day,” Bain said. “In addition to those basic needs, there was also a common request at all schools for some kind of small group for mentoring or an enrichment program to address some of those social and emotional needs that staff are seeing in the students. A lot of the same things I was hearing was stress, anxiety, anger and depression.”
Bain said she has met and spoken with 15 agencies in the last six weeks to find resources to meet those needs.
The Corner Table offered to provide additional snacks as needed to any of the schools. The Odd Sock gave the district crates of socks to be given out to students as needed. In My Father’s House Community Support Services Network Inc. offered to bring diapers and pull-ups to schools. The Council on Adolescents of Catawba County is willing to start a lunch buddy program in the middle school, along with other programs. These are a few of the resources that are being made available, Bain said.
“After meeting with all of these schools and agencies, we really realized there was a huge communication gap,” Bain said. “Many agencies were not aware of school needs, or even specifically what other agencies offered and schools were definitely not aware of the resources available to them.”
Bain put together a list of the resources available through local charities and organizations, that will be constantly updated. The list was made available to every school in the district. The list provides information that schools can use to get help as soon as a need arises, rather than waiting several weeks for supplies.
The list also provides information that can be shared with families in need.