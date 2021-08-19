Lincoln County Schools requiring masks temporarily

Lincoln County Schools will temporarily require masks for students, faculty and visitors, the school district announced.

Lincoln County Health Director Davin Madden asked all school institutions in Lincoln County to institute a temporary mask mandate based on current metrics in Lincoln County. He determined that the county is at high risk for community transmission.

On Aug. 18, the school district began enforcing a mask mandate for a minimum of 30 days.

The temporary mask mandate does not apply to outdoor activities and is in effect for everyone inside the school district facilities regardless of vaccination status or COVID recovery exposure status.

An update issued by Lincoln County Schools said students and staff seeking an exception to this requirement will have to provide medical documentation.

As of Thursday, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools are not requiring masks for students or teachers. Hickory Public Schools is requiring masks be worn by all students, faculty and visitors.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.