Letter: CVCC lays off employees due to decreased enrollment, budget shortage in Hickory

Catawba Valley Community College laid off an unconfirmed number of staff in the face of declining enrollment, according to a reduction in force (RIF) letter obtained by the Hickory Daily Record on Friday.

The letter was issued Thursday.

The letter, written by CVCC’s Board of Trustees Chairman Vance Dalton, said decreased enrollment led to a budget shortage. In turn, the budget shortage led the community college to eliminate positions.

CVCC Public Information Officer Cody Dalton said in an email on Friday that he was unable to provide enrollment numbers from the last five years because the campus is closed on Fridays.

Employees who received the notification will remain employed until Dec. 31, 2022, the letter said.

The community college did not say which positions were eliminated. It is also unconfirmed how many of the jobs are full-time and how many are part-time.

“We will issue a press release once all individuals have been notified,” Dalton said on Friday in response to an email about the layoffs.

The letter said that as positions open in the future, laid-off employees are encouraged to apply for jobs.

CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw did not respond to a phone call or email as of 3:30 Friday afternoon. Vance Dalton also did not respond to a phone call by 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Cody Dalton said in an email that Hinshaw would not be available for comment until Dec. 8.