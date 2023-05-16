While their classmates graduated on May 12, Lenoir-Rhyne University’s lacrosse team was in Orlando competing in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division 2 men’s lacrosse tournament. Since they missed the commencement, faculty and staff arranged a separate ceremony for the team on Monday, May 15, in Grace Chapel, recognizing their achievements in athletics, academics and community service.
Speakers included Lenoir-Rhyne President Fred Whitt, Vice President of Athletics Kim Pate, men’s lacrosse head coach Greg Paradine and graduating senior Liam Farrell.