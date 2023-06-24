The undergraduate teacher preparation program at Lenoir-Rhyne University has been recognized by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) as among the best in the nation in preparing future elementary teachers to teach children to read.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s program earned an A+ distinction in the National Council on Teacher Quality’s new report, “Teacher Prep Review: Strengthening Elementary Reading Instruction.” It is among 48 nationwide and five in North Carolina highlighted by the national council for going above and beyond the standards set by literacy experts.

“Literacy may be the most important civil rights issue of our time,” said Hank Weddington, professor and dean of the College of Education and Human Services. “As the basis of all academics, strong reading skills create real opportunities for people to be successful in their lives, regardless of social or economic background.”

Current national data shows that more than one-third of fourth-grade students — over 1.3 million children — cannot read at a basic level. However, additional studies indicate literacy rates in this age range could reach 90 percent or higher if all students had access to scientifically based reading instruction in the early elementary grades.

Undergraduate students are immersed in the science of reading through the literacy lab at Southwest Primary School. This collaboration between the university and Hickory Public Schools is made possible with funding from Jearld Leonhardt and his wife Carolyn Scronce Leonhardt. Both graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne in 1969. Jearld is the retired co-founder, executive vice president and chief financial officer of CommScope, and Carolyn is a retired teacher.

“We are housed there, so our teacher candidates tutor on a regular schedule each week, working with students who need reading support,” said Monica Campbell, professor and chair of the School of Education. “As the instructor, this unique setup allows me to provide real-time coaching and feedback to the teacher candidates, which results in improved outcomes for the LR students and the Southwest Primary students.”

For their 2023 study, a team of experts at the National Council on Teacher Quality analyzed syllabi, background reading materials, class assessments, assignments, and opportunities to practice instruction in required literacy courses for undergraduate elementary teacher candidates at 693 graduate and undergraduate programs across the U.S., including 24 in North Carolina.

To earn an A+ distinction, programs needed to comfortably exceed National Council on Teacher Quality targets for coverage of the five core components of scientifically based reading instruction, which are phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. Programs must exceed these things while avoiding instructional practices unsupported by research. Overall, 23% of the programs earned an A or A+ grade.

“The Lenoir-Rhyne University program serves as a proof point,” said National Council on Teacher Quality President Heather Peske. “Other teacher preparation leaders and faculty across the country must take note. There are programs that are doing this right, ensuring that their elementary teacher candidates get the preparation in how to teach reading that they both want and deserve.”