Lenoir-Rhyne University athletes trained with the Hickory Police Department officers on Friday for the second annual Badges and Bears, which is a one-day event where students take part in training and scenarios.

The students also take part in the Police Officer Physical Abilities Test (POPAT) that Hickory officers are required to pass each year.

One of the program’s goals is to give students a better understanding of what police officers do and help change what can be a negative perception of law enforcement, said Capt. Bryan Adams. The program is also a good recruitment tool, he said, and helps strengthen relationships between police and the local universities.

Joel Hunt is a junior criminal justice major at LR. He said he participated in last year’s program, as well. Hunt said this year was more difficult due to temperatures being in the 80s.

Hunt said he participated a second year because he enjoyed the training last year and the opportunity to chat with police officers. He said the program helped him see what police officers experience on a daily basis.

Buck Barrett, an LR sophomore majoring in environmental policy, said this is his first year.

“I thought it would be fun,” Barrett said, panting after completing the physical test in just under four minutes. “It’s a good experience with my teammates, and (we get) to see what the real world is like.”

Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said the program was a good experience not only for the students, but for the officers, who seemed to enjoy the opportunity to share their knowledge.

In the first portion of the program, the students were given a presentation by command staff, followed by physical training outside at the Catawba Valley Community College Public Safety Training Center. The students were taken through the physical test, a driving test and a simulated vehicle stop. Later in the day, students were given a special operations training presentation and introduced to HPD’s K-9 unit.