Lenoir-Rhyne to reopen campus for fall semester

Barnette said it was predicted the university would see a significant increase in enrollment when the Promise program was rolled out last year. Despite the pandemic, that seems to still be the case.

She said the university has seen more than 1,000 more enrollment applications for the 2020 fall semester than last year. “In light of COVID-19, we are being cautious,” Barnette said.

Barnette said there was a concern students would cancel their deposits due to the pandemic. That has not been the case so far.

She said enrollment is now being handled online more often than in the past. “I think this pandemic has forced us to think outside the box,” she said.

Barnette said the faculty is using video-calling tools to introduce themselves to new students and allow those students to ask questions before they start their college careers.

Class schedules also will be adjusted to help reduce the number of students and faculty in buildings. The changes include staggering the time between classes, allowing more time for cleaning and keeping most classes to one hour of in-person instruction at a time, according to the release.